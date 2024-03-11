From April 1 Norman Soutar will take on the role of chairman, with chief executive Andy Stapley, who has been in post since 2018, continuing in that role.

Mr Soutar first joined Macphie as a non-executive director in late 2022, bringing with him more than 30 years of industry experience with household names such as Baxters, Auntie Bessie’s, and William Jackson Food Group.

“I’ve known Macphie for many years, and I’m delighted to take up this appointment and look forward to supporting the business with its ambitious plans," Mr Soutar said.

Alastair Macphie joined the business in 1987, and took over from his late father as managing director in 1995. In 2007 he was made chairman later went on to appoint Mr Stapley as the company's first non-family managing director.

The transition follows last year’s completion of a £5 million refurbishment of Macphie's Glasgow factory, while plans are advancing for major upgrades to its Glenbervie facility.

Established in 1928, Macphie employs more than 250 people across three sites and generated revenues of more than £73m in its latest financial year. The company makes ingredients for a wide range of products across its core categories of sauce, bakery and ice cream inclusions for some of the world's leading food brands.

“In four years, Macphie will mark 100 years in business," Alastair Macphie said. "This is a remarkable achievement and one we look forward to celebrating.

“It has been 29 years since I first took on the role of managing director and it has been amazing watching the company grow. Despite the recent challenges, last year we reported record sales, double-digit growth, and healthy profitability.

“In recent years we’ve strengthened our leadership team with several key appointments – including my nephew Ed Widdowson as strategy, people and sustainability director - to lay the foundations for the next 100 years. Ed is the fourth generation of the family to be involved in the business.”

Mr Stapley added: “Alastair has been a reassuring constant at Macphie, providing wise counsel, dedication and passion for the business and our people.

“He has overseen huge changes in the company, investing in the manufacturing capability and our people, making sure the business stays ahead of its time, leading on sustainability and meeting the changing needs of our customers.”

Mr Macphie will continue to chair the Macphie family non-food businesses and holds several non-executive directorships. He will also continue with his community engagements which include his current appointment as Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire.

