The RSPB Loch Leven Nature Reserve in Kinross (although I knew it as Vane Farm growing up).

Why do you go there?

To find tranquillity, to watch nature and to feel like I've done some exercise. There’s a great couple of woodland walks and some beautiful views of Loch Leven and, if you're very lucky, you might see a red squirrel.

How often do you go?

Not often enough because I don't drive and you need a car to get there. It's only 40 minutes from Edinburgh but it feels like a whole other world.

We used to go fairly frequently when I was a kid and now, if I'm lucky, I'll go a couple of times a year. When I was younger, I'd sometimes resent being dragged out of the house on a wet Saturday to walk through some muddy woods, but now I wish I could do it more often.

A red squirrel at Loch Leven (Image: free)

How did you discover it?

I didn't. It's one of my earliest memories. Lots of my dad's colleagues worked there, and my parents are both birdwatchers. I imagine it was a good free place to take us on the weekends and tire us out.

We went at all times of the year, but I always remember winter most and I think there's a special beauty about landscapes in winter.

What’s your favourite memory?

Walking along through the woods on a crisp winter day when Loch Leven had frozen over. Or just standing in any of the hides, where it's absolutely deadly silent and you can smell the wood really clearly.

Bird watchers are very, very quiet people. They can sit for hours on end saying nothing, which is a nice break for me. I never shut up.

Who do you take?

My family. Or rather, they take me.

What do you take?

Extra socks, wellies, a waterproof, binoculars. Well, my parents will take them, and I'll borrow theirs. Maybe a flask of tea, but if I'm lucky we'll go to the cafe instead.

What do you leave behind?

Nothing, hopefully. Maybe some crumbs. And a donation to the RSPB to make sure everyone gets to enjoy this place for free.

Sum it up in five words.

Wild. Peaceful. Muddy. Ancient. Calm.

Eleanor Morton (Image: free)

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I would love to go to Orkney. As well as loads of great birdwatching and wildlife, the neolithic sites sound really fascinating. I've read so much about them, especially the Ring of Brodgar because it looks so incredible and impressive. Kathleen Jamie describes Skara Brae at the winter solstice in beautiful detail in her book Findings, and I've wanted to go ever since. But I also get really seasick on ferries.

Eleanor Morton: Haunted House (WIP) is at Oran Mor, as part of Glasgow International Comedy Festival, on March 26 at 9pm. Tickets cost £11. Visit glasgowcomedyfestival.com She is also performing in Big Fab Comedy Show, alongside Fred MacAulay and Shaparak Khorsandi, touring Glasgow, Stirling and Inverness from April 18-20.

Visit bigfabcomedyshow.com