Activists from This Is Rigged have been arrested after covering the entrance to Holyrood in red paint.
As part of their ongoing protest about food poverty, they used three fire extinguishers full of red paint to spray the door.
The group conducted a similar protest last week at the UK Government's HQ in Edinburgh.
The group also displayed banners which read: “Hunger is a political choice”.
The group has vowed to escalate their actions until supermarkets reduce the price of baby formula to March 2021 prices and the Scottish Government funds the rollout of community food hubs for every 500 households in Scotland.
In a press release, Louis Wombacher, 21, a gardener, said, “I am taking action because children in Scotland and the whole of the UK are starving.
"There has been an increase in Victorian-era diseases such as malnutrition, scurvy and rickets, diseases which can easily be irradicated and prevented with easy access to food.
"Babies will not be fed properly when baby formula prices go up and the products are security tagged because supermarkets care more about their profits than poor mothers stealing formula for their starving babies.”
Theo Milligan, 21, a hospitality worker from Edinburgh, said, “I’m taking action because I can no longer sit by and watch the cost of living crisis unfold in front of me.
"Food is a basic human right and should not be controlled by money hungry companies.
"It’s vitally important we take action now, we will not stand for these rising prices, and we demand the government will commit to helping its citizens in this time of food crisis.”
With Holyrood sitting Tuesday to Thursday, Mondays are generally quiet days in the building, with most MSPs and their staff elsewhere.
However, the door targetted by the protesters is the main entrance for visitors and guests.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three people have been arrested in connection with damage to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh following a protest around 10.45am on Monday, 11 March, 2024. Enquiries are ongoing.”
The Scottish Parliament has been approached for comment.
Last week, Holyrood's Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said she would review security after protesters from the group derailed First Minister’s Questions.
The session had to be paused nine times while activists were escorted out of the public gallery after shouting at MSPs about food poverty and climate change.
Earlier this month, they doused the Scott Monument in Edinburgh’s Princes Street with "soup" from fire extinguishers to highlight “skyrocketing” food insecurity.
The protest follows similar statues and monuments being targeted, including those of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in Glasgow’s George Square on Monday. Two people were also arrested two people after defacing a bust of Queen Victoria at Kelvingrove Museum.
