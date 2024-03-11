Biffy Clyro will play three shows at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom in October, playing each of their first three albums in full.
The Kilmarnock band have announced six shows as part of 'A Celebration of Beginnings' which will also see them perform in London.
The trio - singer Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and drummed Ben Johnston - will perform Blackened Sky in full at the Barrowlands on Thursday October 24, The Vertigo of Bliss in its entirety the following night and the whole of Infinity Land on Saturday October 26.
They will also perform all three in London at Shepherd's Bush Empire.
We are delighted to announce ‘A Celebration of Beginnings'— Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 11, 2024
6 shows for October 2024, to celebrate our first 3 records: Blackened Sky / The Vertigo of Bliss / Infinity Land. Each night we will play one album in full, plus a selection of songs from other albums ... 1/3 pic.twitter.com/PxqRQdW7ds
Released between 2002 and 2004, the trio of albums came before their breakthrough hit Puzzle.
Biffy Clyro have released nine studio albums, with the most recent The Myth of the Happily Ever After in 2021.
All of their albums after fourth LP Puzzle have gone top five in the UK album chart, with three reaching number one.
They have sold more than one million albums in the UK alone.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here