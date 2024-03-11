The trio - singer Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and drummed Ben Johnston - will perform Blackened Sky in full at the Barrowlands on Thursday October 24, The Vertigo of Bliss in its entirety the following night and the whole of Infinity Land on Saturday October 26.

They will also perform all three in London at Shepherd's Bush Empire.

We are delighted to announce ‘A Celebration of Beginnings'



6 shows for October 2024, to celebrate our first 3 records: Blackened Sky / The Vertigo of Bliss / Infinity Land. Each night we will play one album in full, plus a selection of songs from other albums ... 1/3 pic.twitter.com/PxqRQdW7ds — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) March 11, 2024

Released between 2002 and 2004, the trio of albums came before their breakthrough hit Puzzle.

Biffy Clyro have released nine studio albums, with the most recent The Myth of the Happily Ever After in 2021.

All of their albums after fourth LP Puzzle have gone top five in the UK album chart, with three reaching number one.

They have sold more than one million albums in the UK alone.