The decision of Elliott to withdraw its interest comes shortly after the Currys board dismissed a brace of takeover proposals from the US investor in February, declaring both had “significantly undervalued” the company and its “future prospects”. The unsolicited approaches from Elliott valued Currys initially at £700m and then £757 million.

Shortly after Elliott's initial approach, Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com revealed it was “in the very preliminary stages” of evaluating a bid for Currys, although it said there was no certainty that an offer would be made. It sparked expectations that Currys could become the subject of a takeover battle.

One analyst said that said Elliott’s withdrawal will not lead to takeover interest in Currys disappearing.

Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “The decision by Elliott Advisors to withdraw bid interest in Currys doesn’t mean the target is no longer in play. Chinese group JD has already expressed interest and Elliott’s recent approach may have put the electricals retailer on the radar of others.

“There is logic in wanting to own Currys. It is the last major UK-wide seller of electricals still with a physical store presence. There are still plenty of people who like to go into a shop to get advice or technical assistance, compare products in person, and be able to collect items without having to risk a courier losing or damaging their goods during transit.

“The business has been through a significant restructuring programme and is starting to see some rays of light in terms of the recovery story.”

Elliott, which owns book chain Waterstones, said today: “Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, acting on behalf of the funds it advises confirms that, following multiple attempts to engage with Currys’ board, all of which were rejected, it is not in an informed position to make an improved offer for Currys on the basis of the public information available to it. Elliot therefore confirms it does not intend to make an offer for Currys.”

Shares in Currys rose sharply after takeover interest in the company emerged in February. The share price leapt from 47.08p on February 16 to 68.7p on February 22, though have lost some value more recently. Currys’ shares ended the day down 3.5p, or 5.43%, at 61p last night.

Mr Mould added: “Elliott says Currys’ management refused to engage which at that point would normally see a bidder go hostile in their attempt to succeed with a takeover. Instead, it has just walked away which suggests that its original approach was highly opportunistic in the hope Currys could be bought on the cheap. Elliott’s statement implied it wanted more information on the group before considering a higher price, but it couldn’t get the necessary details.

“Investors like Elliott typically want to pay as low a price as possible with the intention of potentially breaking up the group or driving big changes to realise hidden value in the business.

“Some of Currys’ biggest shareholders have already gone public and said Elliott’s 62p per share offer significantly undervalues the group. It’s no wonder that Currys’ management didn’t even want to give Elliott time for a coffee let alone open the books to let the suitor undertake due diligence.

“Reports based on conversations with big shareholders and analysts suggest 75p is a more realistic takeout price, which effectively gives any other interested parties a starting point for negotiations if they want to throw their hat into the ring.”

Last week, one investor in Currys said that the tech retailer should hold out for an offer of around £1 billion.

JO Hambro Capital Management UK Equity Income fund, a top 10 shareholder in the company, said Currys generates about £9.5bn in sales across its leading markets in the UK and the Nordics.

This highlights the "absurdity of UK stock-market valuations", the fund said.

Elliott said it still has the right to make an offer for Currys in the next six months with the agreement of its board, or if another business puts a firm bid on the table.