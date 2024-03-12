An independent book store in East Ayrshire has scooped a prestigious award and been crowned the 'Best Independent Bookshop in Scotland'.
Organised by The Bookseller, the business magazine of the book industry since 1858, ‘the Nibbies’ has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990.
Sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, the award celebrates bookshops that continue to support local communities with creative, specialist and community-centred activities. Winners are selected by the judges from 77 finalists, which were announced in February.
Judged by leading industry experts, authors, journalists and celebrities the Nibbies are regarded as ‘the BAFTAs of the book trade’
The Book Nook in Stewarton has been revealed as the winner of the award for Scotland, having been nominated for the previous two years running.
Now in its third year of operation, and first in a relocated space on Stewarton High Street, the Book Nook has ramped up its activities and initiatives within the local community, including book clubs for adults and children and a Mini Book Festival, while valuable outreach included a Book Nook Book Bank of donations and workshops for children in care.
Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor, said: “This has been amongst the most competitive Independent Bookshop of the Year judging process since the award was conceived.
"Not just in the record number of overall submissions, but in the sheer unbelievable quality of literally every shop that entered. Getting down to these nine regional and country winners was a very difficult process.
Read More: 'A novel of sex, siblings and the end of the world' - 10 new books to read this month
"Indie bookshops across the UK and Ireland are thriving and have met the very difficult recent trading conditions with creativity and cutting-edge innovation. What is truly cheering is that we see this in new shops that have popped up since the pandemic to venerable stores which have been trading for decades.
"In the last few years I have been calling this period an indie bookshop renaissance, but I think we have gone beyond that, we are in the golden age."
The Book Nook opened in 2021 and is open from 10-4, Monday to Saturday.
The nine regional and country winners are now in contention for the overall Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, announced at The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday 13th May 2024.
The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also compete to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here