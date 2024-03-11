A bus driver crashed into a bridge in West Lothian, ripping the top from the vehicle and forcing the road to close.

A Lothian Country bus struck a low bridge on the B7010, entirely tearing off the roof from the bus - the top deck of which was empty at the time.

The road was closed at Fauldhouse Train Station and Network Rail are assessing the damage.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: "The B7010 has been closed at Fauldhouse Train Station after a double decker bus struck a low bridge.

"Our staff are attending to assist with the clean-up. Thankfully we understand that the bus was empty at the time.''