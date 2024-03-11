Selling agent Christie & Co said the hotel is “bursting with traditional Scottish charm” and “provides a peaceful escape with stunning views that capture the essence of the surrounding Highlands”.

It comes with a "stylish" bar and restaurant as well as "elegantly designed" letting rooms.

Harmil Singh, president and chief executive of Compass Hospitality, said: “The Highland Hotel is another significant addition to our fast-growing portfolio, showcasing the Scottish Highland’s unique charm and heritage. We look forward to continuing our growth and commitment to the UK hospitality market.”

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Hotel team, who acted for the seller, said: “We are delighted to announce the Highland Hotel is joining the Compass Hospitality managed portfolio. The Scottish Highlands remain a key tourist market with strong buyer demand and the hotel is ideally positioned to capture the steady leisure and coach business.

“The hotel is one of the 33 assets put to market as part of the Coast & Country portfolio. The properties have received very strong interest to date, and a very limited number of these assets remain available, so we invite any interested parties to get in touch.”

