A GP is facing disciplinary action after admitting that he asked a woman to have an affair with him.
A fitness to practise tribunal heard that Dr Sunil Kumar Sahu allegedly made repeated sexual advances towards the woman, known as Ms A, between January and August 2022.
At the time - between January and June of that year - he was already subject to a separate warning from the General Medical Council (GMC) "for failing to maintain a professional boundary with a patient".
As a result of the current investigation, Dr Sahu is now banned from carrying out any intimate examinations of female patients without a chaperone "except in life-threatening emergencies".
READ MORE:
- Covid vaccines, the GMC, and the row over Dr Aseem Malhotra
- NHS drugs can keep these children out of wheelchairs - so why aren't they getting them?
- Four years on from Covid, Scotland's A&E departments just had their worst ever month
Dr Sahu is currently employed by NHS Lothian but he was working as a GP in Fife when he propositioned Ms A on January 6 2022.
The tribunal was told that Dr Sahu has admitted to asking Ms A "if she would enter into an affair...or words to that effect".
On another occasion, on August 11 2022, Dr Sahu admitted to telling Ms A he "really liked her", leaning towards her mouth, requesting to see her breasts, and suggesting that they could be "friends with benefits" after she responded that she liked him "as a friend/colleague".
It is also alleged that during the same episode, Dr Sahu hugged and kissed Ms A on the cheek without her consent, asked her to lift her top up, and told her she "had a nice bottom" before proceeding to touch it without her consent.
The tribunal will also investigate the allegation that the GP touched her "inappropriately, without her consent" on an earlier occasion - June 6 2022 - while performing a stomach massage by moving his hands to "just below her pants line" despite Ms A telling him 'no' when he asked if he could move his hands lower.
It is alleged that his actions were "sexually motivated".
Dr Sahu qualified in medicine in Mangalore, India in 2006 and has been registered to practise as a doctor in the UK since 2009.
The tribunal, which is being held in Manchester, will determine whether Dr Sahu's fitness to practise is impaired as a result of misconduct.
This could result in a range of penalties, ranging from warnings or suspension to being permanently struck off.
The Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service (MPTS) considers evidence put to it by the GMC, the regulator responsible for investigating doctors' conduct.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article