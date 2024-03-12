The letting has been agreed six months prior to completion of building works.

The office development is being undertaken by Corran Properties on behalf of CBRE Investment Management.

Shireen Anisuddin, managing partner of Hymans Robertson, said: “We’re really excited to be moving into 30 Semple Street. We have over 200 of our people in Edinburgh and it will be fantastic for them to benefit from this high-quality space. In particular, we are pleased to be moving to an office with exceptional environmental credentials and this is also very much aligned with our priorities as a B Corp-certified firm.”

She added: “A key factor in our decision was to maintain our location in central Edinburgh and we are naturally delighted to have secured space with such attractive views. We are very much looking forward to taking up residence.”

Hymans Robertson has committed to lease the fifth and sixth floors - extending to 14,700 sq ft - along with rooftop terraces which provide views over the Edinburgh skyline.

Property consultancy Knight Frank, which acted for the landlord, said: “CBRE Investment Management’s ambition to achieve such high ESG - environmental, social and governance - standards was important to Hymans Robertson.”

Alix Mills, senior director at CBRE Investment Management, said: “To attract a tenant of such high calibre to our flagship office development in Edinburgh is tremendous testament to the high-quality design of 30 Semple Street, and the commitment of our entire team to meet the very highest standards of environmental performance. We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Hymans Robertson to 30 Semple Street.”

The 57,000 sq ft, 30 Semple Street building is due to be completed in September.