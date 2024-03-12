Independent pensions and investment advisory firm Hymans Robertson has agreed to lease two floors of a major new office development in Edinburgh.
Hymans Robertson is the first tenant to sign up to 30 Semple Street in the Exchange District, which is described by those behind the development as “Edinburgh’s newest and one of the city’s greenest office developments”.
The letting has been agreed six months prior to completion of building works.
The office development is being undertaken by Corran Properties on behalf of CBRE Investment Management.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Saying something over and over will not make it true
Shireen Anisuddin, managing partner of Hymans Robertson, said: “We’re really excited to be moving into 30 Semple Street. We have over 200 of our people in Edinburgh and it will be fantastic for them to benefit from this high-quality space. In particular, we are pleased to be moving to an office with exceptional environmental credentials and this is also very much aligned with our priorities as a B Corp-certified firm.”
She added: “A key factor in our decision was to maintain our location in central Edinburgh and we are naturally delighted to have secured space with such attractive views. We are very much looking forward to taking up residence.”
READ MORE: Landmark city centre restaurant site finally sold
Hymans Robertson has committed to lease the fifth and sixth floors - extending to 14,700 sq ft - along with rooftop terraces which provide views over the Edinburgh skyline.
Property consultancy Knight Frank, which acted for the landlord, said: “CBRE Investment Management’s ambition to achieve such high ESG - environmental, social and governance - standards was important to Hymans Robertson.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The great Scottish income tax fantasy
Alix Mills, senior director at CBRE Investment Management, said: “To attract a tenant of such high calibre to our flagship office development in Edinburgh is tremendous testament to the high-quality design of 30 Semple Street, and the commitment of our entire team to meet the very highest standards of environmental performance. We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Hymans Robertson to 30 Semple Street.”
The 57,000 sq ft, 30 Semple Street building is due to be completed in September.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here