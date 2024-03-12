Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) find their new home idyllic at first but things soon take a sinister turn.

Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help.

Read More: Biffy Clyro announce three Glasgow shows for special album celebration gigs

Game of Thrones star James Cosmo also features alongside Compston, who is best known for his role on Line Of Duty.

Also involved are Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, The Lazarus Project), Solly McLeod (Tom Jones, The Dead Don’t Hurt), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell, Our House), Daniel Portman (Black Mirror, Game of Thrones), Anneika Rose (Crossfire, Line of Duty) and Bhav Joshi (Breathtaking, The Diplomat).

The series is produced by Wild Mercury, previously responsible for The Rig and The Sixth Commandment and is written by Mick Ford based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit.

The production of Fear has been supported by Screen Scotland through its Broadcast Content Fund, Banijay Rights are handling international distribution. Fear will be available on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in 2025.