A new drama starring Martin Compston and James Cosmo will be entirely shot in Glasgow, and is coming to Amazon Prime next year.
Three-part psychological series Fear tells the story of a family who leave London to move to Glasgow with their two young children.
Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) find their new home idyllic at first but things soon take a sinister turn.
Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help.
Read More: Biffy Clyro announce three Glasgow shows for special album celebration gigs
Game of Thrones star James Cosmo also features alongside Compston, who is best known for his role on Line Of Duty.
Also involved are Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, The Lazarus Project), Solly McLeod (Tom Jones, The Dead Don’t Hurt), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell, Our House), Daniel Portman (Black Mirror, Game of Thrones), Anneika Rose (Crossfire, Line of Duty) and Bhav Joshi (Breathtaking, The Diplomat).
The series is produced by Wild Mercury, previously responsible for The Rig and The Sixth Commandment and is written by Mick Ford based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit.
The production of Fear has been supported by Screen Scotland through its Broadcast Content Fund, Banijay Rights are handling international distribution. Fear will be available on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in 2025.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here