A traditional 17th century country house, which was formerly a hotel, is up for sale with offers over £1.15 million sought.
Joint property agents Graham + Sibbald, and Rettie & Co have been appointed to sell East Haugh House, near Pitlochry in Highland Perthshire.
The property, which the agents said has “excellent accessibility from the main A9 road”, was formerly East Haugh House Hotel.
Chris Hall, a director of rural and professional services at Rettie & Co, said: “Pitlochry has long been one of Scotland’s most popular towns, attracting domestic and international travellers all year round, and East Haugh is well placed to capitalise…Highland Perthshire is one of Scotland’s most sought after and expensive residential locations for good reason.”
Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The East Haugh House previously operated as a quality, destination, country house hotel some three years ago. The property since has been used for exclusive occupation and therefore could easily revert to full use if new owners preferred that.”
Graham + Sibbald said: “Pitlochry is one of Scotland’s most beautiful and vibrant places to visit, welcoming tourist trade year-round to the wide variety of interests in the locality; whether outdoor sporting activities, the many visitor attractions or just absorbing the aesthetic beauty of the surrounding Perthshire countryside.
“East Haugh House provides seven bedrooms along with a range of attractive public rooms, plus there is a separate four/five-bedroom annexe and a separate three-bedroom cottage, all set in [approximately] two acres of…private grounds.”
