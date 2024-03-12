Faith, Hope And Carnage by Nick Cave and Seán O’Hagan. It’s a conversation between them, formed from a series of interviews over two years. I actually listened to this on audio, and it worked well with them reading. There’s a nice sense of them getting to know each other as they talk about different aspects of Nick Cave’s life and creative processes, especially the changes that have come about since the death of his son, Arthur. I found it incredibly moving and life affirming. I also loved hearing him talk about collaborating with Warren Ellis, and how their creative relationship keeps evolving.

What’s the last film you saw in a cinema?

American Fiction, a comedy/drama written and directed by Cord Jefferson. I chose it as a film to go see with a group of friends for my birthday recently, but I hadn’t heard much about it. It’s funny-but-clever humour brings you closer to something uncomfortable, leaving you with a different perspective, in this case racial stereotypes and tropes. Also, the family story woven through it was very real and tender.

Black Swan or The Red Shoes?

The Red Shoes! It’s just stunning – the story, the dancing, and the whole design of it. It’s hard to believe it was made in 1948. I even remember my Mum talking about it being one of her favourite films when I was young. I just watched the trailer for the recently remastered version, and it gave me shivers again.

The Red Shoes (Image: free)

Favourite film and why?

Some Like It Hot. It will never not make me laugh, smile and wonder … and of course the perfect last line of a film when Daphne (Jack Lemmon) tells Osgood the millionaire (Joel E Brown) that she’s actually a man: “Well, nobody’s perfect.”

What are you currently listening to?

I’ve been listening to all sorts of instrumental music, Stars Of The Lid, The Field, Miles Davis, Rival Consoles, Richard Skelton, Muete, A Winged Victory For The Sullen … some long, ambient, spacious stuff to get lost in. Often for dance improvisation practice, but also it makes being out in the world doing ordinary things feel filmic. I’m always excited to hear artists and music I’ve not heard of before. This is where I don’t mind the algorithms suggesting something for me.

Which dancer or dancers, still performing or from history, would you most like to work with?

Pina Bausch.

What instrument do you wish you could play?

I wanted to play guitar because my Dad played, and I liked the idea of just being able to rock up anywhere and play a tune. I did start learning in my first year of dance training, but I ended up asking the teacher just to play for me. It was much more relaxing, but a waste of my grant money, so I stopped. I love live music and I’m truly in awe of anyone that can play any instrument – it’s like some kind of magic to me.

What have you seen recently that was completely over-rated?

I just couldn’t stay with the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. I like bizarre, quirky, fantastical but it felt to me that this was trying too hard, and controversially I really didn’t like Jamie Lee Curtis in it. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are fantastic though.

What has been your most formative cultural experience?

Seeing Butoh company Sankai Juku perform at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow – perhaps in 1990, when it was European City of Culture. I’d never seen Butoh dance in performance. At the start of the show one single performer took one step forward. I hadn’t seen there was water on stage and somehow the floor was being reflected onto the back cloth or wall, which rippled in response. I was hypnotised and experienced such a powerful visceral feeling that I’ve never really been able to put into words. It made me want to be involved in work that makes people feel something almost unexplainable.

What was the most memorable recent theatre show you saw?

I saw Thank You Next by Glasgow company 21 Common and National Theatre of Scotland. It was memorable for lots of reasons, one being that it took place in Bellahouston Academy. It was so exciting walking into a school hall and it being so professional in every aspect of the set up and production. The cast was made up a group of 20 teenagers and two professional performers. It was exhilarating and uncompromising, and afterwards I felt energised and reminded of why I love live performance.

Who or what do you always turn off?

Sport. I’ve nothing against it, I just don’t follow it, and it’s still very male dominated, which also turns me off, although I do sometimes like the commentary.

Favourite song?

I’m sure I’m not the only person who says one favourite song is impossible so I’ll say two. One from my childhood that connects me to my Mum and Dad and their love is Glen Campbell singing Gentle On My Mind (written by John Hartford). It’s all light and jangly guitar and banjo, but such a poetic way of saying how someone can be with you even though you’re apart. A more recent one is Tilted by Christine And The Queens. I played this on repeat like a teenager when I first heard it. It’s got such a simple, uplifting hook whilst also gently saying – so what if I’m a bit different. I loved the video too and was delighted to use a school’s project as an excuse to learn a bit of the dance with the children.

Young Fathers (Image: free)

You’re in a station or airport ahead of a journey. What magazine do you grab?

I haven’t grabbed a magazine for ages, but there used to be one called Psychologies which I would pick up but then later wish I’d bought Vogue.

Favourite living author?

Jeanette Winterson. Her work always feels intimate and yet far reaching in the ideas she explores, and she writes so beautifully about love.

I’ve gone back to her earlier work over the years – reading Sexing The Cherry a few times, it’s a joy to re-enter the fantastical world she creates within a specific time in history. Also, her more recent work exploring AI is so illuminating and witty.

Recommend a TV box-set …

Boy Swallows Universe. Australian drama and Australian humour is always a good combination for me. The boy protagonist Eli, played by Felix Cameron, is an absolute joy, and balances the harshness of the story.

A podcast …

On Being with Krista Tippett. She initiates beautiful in-depth conversations with such a variation of interesting people about ways of living, personal spirituality, and connection. I find it inspiring and calming.

An album …

Heavy Heavy by Young Fathers. I’ve got out of the habit of listening to whole albums, but when I first heard this I played it over and over. It feels raw and celebratory as well as light and visceral – and just needs danced to.

A novel …

Venus As A Boy, by Luke Sutherland. The story of a man who is turning gold in a room in Soho is almost fairy-tale like but it’s also so real in its depiction of growing up on South Ronaldsay in the Orkney Isles. The main character realises that through sex and love he can give people a glimpse of heaven – but it’s about so much more than this. The story moves along with an energy that felt musical to me when I first read it. It’s tender gritty and enchanting. Luke is the composer on And The Birds did Sing, so I’d also recommend anything he creates the music for, and his band Rev Magnetic.

Edinburgh or Glasgow?

Sorry but it has to be both! They’re so different in energy but both wonderful cities.