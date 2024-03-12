Farming
By Alec Ross
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 285p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, while heifers averaged 296p/kg and sold to 332p/kg.
Cast cows averaged 204p/kg and sold to 239p/kg, while hoggs finally dropped after months of strong demand, falling 16p on the week to average 361p/kg and selling to £224/head for Texels or to 420p/kg for Beltexes. And cast sheep averaged £90/head and sold to £187 for a Texel ewe.
Hoggets met with a season high demand at Ayr yesterday, averaging 365p/kg or £155/head, and sold to £204/head for Texels from Low Drumclog or to 440p/kg for Beltexes from Lyonston, with Blackies peaking at £196 for Gass or 393p/kg for both Craig and Pinvalley.
Cast sheep easily maintained recent rates and sold to £214 for a Texel ewe from Loch Green, while tups sold to £167 for the same breed for Crawlaw and Mules peaked at £138 for Laigh Langcraig.
Prime heifers rose by 5p/head on the week at Carlisle yesterday to average 292p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, but beef-bred bullocks dropped by 9p/kg to average 288p/kg and sold to 308p/kg.
Trade in young bulls remained steady with dairy-bred types rising by 3p on the week to an average of 229p/kg and sold to 271p/kg. And cast cows again met with demand, with beef and dairy types rising by 5p and 9p to average 195p/kg and 163p/kg respectively.
And the extraordinary hogg trade continued, with prices rising by 30p on the week to average 406p/kg and peaked at 513p/kg or £275/head. Lowland ewes averaged £159/head and sold to £340 for a Texel, while hill ewes averaged £77/head and sold to £148 for a Hill Cheviot.
Prime beef heifers at Lanark yesterday rose 4p on the week to average 304p/kg and sold to 342p/kg for a Limousin cross, while bullocks rose by the same value to an average of 291p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, again for a Limousin cross.
Cast dairy cows continued to meet with steady demand and rose by 3p on the week to average 150p/kg, while hoggets continued to rise, jumping 8p on the week to average 306p/kg, and sold to £278/head.
