The specialist parks team at Colliers said: “The holiday parks market has started strong in 2024, with two parks changing hands in February and a further dozen deals in progress.”

The other transaction in February which Colliers highlighted was the sale of Campsie Glen in Fintry to Largo Leisure.

Richard Moss, head of parks at Colliers, said: “Following a year when many transactions were delayed or held over, we’ve started 2024 strong, getting two parks in Scotland over the line with several more in the immediate pipeline. There’s plenty of activity taking place, with operators looking to sell sites, either to fund expansions elsewhere or for personal reasons, and are coming to the realisation that there are plenty of buyers looking to be acquisitive at sensible levels.”

He added: “However many are still holding out for a more favourable debt market, but after the recent stability in interest rates we’re seeing transactions now progressing. There is a significant number of deals in legals and we look forward to making further announcements about the market soon.”

Colliers said: “Wood Leisure sold Campsie Glen, a 196-pitch site within 30 acres of land, with a licence for 28 residential caravans, 139 static holiday caravans and 63 touring caravans. Sold off market for an undisclosed guide price, the park includes a recently refurbished bar and bistro for up to 150 covers, a welcoming reception lodge/sales office, heated swimming pool, games room and outdoor play area.”