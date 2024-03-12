After Life star Ashley Jensen has said she is “thrilled” as it was confirmed she will be returning to crime drama Shetland.
The show has been recommissioned by the BBC for two new series and will film in locations around Shetland and across Scotland in 2024 and 2025.
Filming on series nine begins this month and will see Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell reprise their roles as detectives Ruth Calder and Alison “Tosh” McIntosh.
Jensen joined the drama for series eight following the departure of Douglas Henshall, who had spent almost a decade playing Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez in the show, originally based on the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.
Jensen said: “I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder.
“The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.
“The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to.
“I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”
Series nine will also see the return of regulars Steven Robertson, who plays detective Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden (police officer Billy McCabe) and Anne Kidd (Cora McLean).
The new series of Shetland will be written by lead writer Paul Logue and Denise Paul.
O’Donnell said: “I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started.
“I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.
“That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true.
“Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in series eight and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that.
“I can’t wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next.”
The double series commission will be a Silverprint Pictures production (part of ITV Studios) for the BBC.
Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world.
“Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles.”
Kate Bartlett, executive producer for Silverprint Pictures, said they are “thrilled” the BBC has commissioned two more series of Shetland.
She said: “Paul Logue creates distinctive and emotionally complex stories, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of Shetland.
“It’s wonderful to be making these series with such incredible Scottish talent in all areas of our production.”
