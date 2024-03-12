Religious groups opposed to plans to create buffer zones outside abortion clinics are to give evidence at Holyrood today.
The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill has been under consideration at Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee in recent weeks, taking evidence from those generally in favour of the legislation.
Today, the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland vice president Bishop John Keenan will appear before the committee.
He has said the proposals were “extreme” and “patronising to women”, while his submission also raised questions about the impact of the Bill on human rights.
However, Green MSP Gillian Mackay, who is steering te Bill through parliament, said women seeking an abortion or other healthcare at such clinics “feel judged, intimidated and harassed” by vigils taking place outside.
“They have seen all of the same testimonies and evidence that I have. Nobody should have to go through that to access healthcare,” she said.
“I urge all of the protesters to consider their own roles and the awful impact of their words and their banners.
“They can protest outside our parliament by all means, but to knowingly target people who are often in a vulnerable place is utterly wrong, and I am determined that my Bill will put a stop to it.”
We want to know — Should there be buffer zones around abortion clinics? Vote now in our online poll:
Read more around this issue:
MSPs told 'extreme' abortion clinic buffer zones 'criminalise prayer
The fight for abortion buffer zones
MSPs to begin taking evidence on abortion clinic 'buffer zones'
The Christian Medical Fellowship – whose chief executive Dr Mark Pickering will also appear at the committee – said that “physically obstructing access to abortion facilities should not be permitted” in its submission to the consultation but added that police currently have sufficient powers to prevent it.
The submission also questioned what constitutes harassment for the purpose of the Bill.
“Shouting abuse, forcing literature upon service users or staff, making available factual handouts, offering personal support, participating in silent prayer, etc – a spectrum of possible behaviours – but who is to judge what constitutes harassment and by what yardstick will it be measured?”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here