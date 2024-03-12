The sharp increase follows a decline in recent years. Last August, the then drugs minister, Elena Whitham even claimed the government was "turning the tide on the drugs death crisis".

However, the minister did admit at the time she was concerned about the dangers posed by synthetic opioids.

A crackdown on opium in Afghanistan by the Taliban has had a significant impact on the global supply, increasing demand for laboratory-created substances such as fentanyl.

They can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

It is not clear if that is partly to blame for the spike. Unlike the annual statistics, normally released in the summer, the quarterly figures do not give details on the substances used.

They do show that 875 of last year’s suspected drug deaths were men, around 73%.

The majority of suspected drug deaths, some 66%, were of people aged between 35 and 54.

There were 54 suspected drug deaths in the under 25 age group, 5% The Greater Glasgow police division had 303 suspected drug deaths, more than double the number in Lanarkshire, where 147 were recorded.

Edinburgh City lost 118 people.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “When 100 people a month are dying in Scotland’s drugs deaths emergency, we need to be open to anything that will save them. Each represents a life cut short and a family torn apart by grief.

“These numbers are already going in the wrong direction and with the SNP and Greens having pushed through a budget that delivers a real-terms cut to drug services, I am extremely concerned that problems will simply get worse.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Sue Webber said: “These figures are utterly appalling and heartbreaking. “Drug deaths remain Scotland’s national shame on the SNP’s watch and far too many people are grieving the loss of loved ones as a result and my thoughts are with them.

“SNP ministers look to have taken their eye off the ball again with devastating consequences. It should be a source of shame for them that despite Scotland already having by far the worst drug fatality rate in Europe, the number of deaths is on the rise again.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie said: “This tragic rise in drug-related deaths is a clear sign that the government’s policy to tackle the crisis is not working.

“Scotland remains in the grip of a drug death health emergency with lives being needlessly lost.

“We cannot allow any more delay to the implementation of drug checking facilities and the pilot safer drug consumption room in Glasgow.

“Despite the fact that over 5,200 lives have been lost to drugs since a public health emergency was declared, it is shocking that this SNP Government’s budget for 2024/25 froze drug and alcohol spending, which amounts to a real terms cut."