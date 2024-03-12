It was developed at a cost of £1.1 million and is part of a wider, £5m investment by Laings which includes the creation of a new flagship store and full refurbishment of its head office at Rowan House on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street. The store is due to open later this year.

READ MORE: Developer plans to 'galvanise' Charing Cross in Glasgow

Laings noted that the watch service centre spans 1,500 square feet and comprises a private reception area and cutting-edge workshop designed to serve clients throughout the UK.

Headed by services director Serena Gough, Laings said the facility will have space for 11 watchmakers, three technicians, three polishers and a final quality control technician, noting that it brings opportunities for apprentice watchmakers and trainees. The company said it has hired four people who are new to the field, one of whom is currently studying at the prestigious British School of Watchmaking, as it helps to train the next generation of watchmakers.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: “This is a truly pivotal time for us as a business. The launch of our pioneering UK service centre marks the latest step in a proud journey of delivering the highest levels of skilled craftsmanship and underpins our drive for excellence in client servicing and care across our operations.

“It is a reflection of our continued commitment to invest in our people, to breathing new life into the ancient craft of horology and to securing its future for generations to come.”

READ MORE: Glasgow firm of Charles Rennie Mackintosh now staff-owned

The opening of the Glasgow workshop follows the launch by the company of a Rolex Authorised Service Centre in Cardiff last year. It said that facility brought a new offering to clients in Wales with a personalised service set to a standard recognised by the luxury Swiss watchmaker. Laings has plans to open a similar Rolex facility at its store in Southampton, which opened last year after the company relocated to larger premises within Westquay Shopping Centre.

Ms Gough said of the Glasgow watch repair centre: “When Laings was founded in 1840, it was a company based on the skills of clockmaking, watchmaking and goldsmithing. In the present day, we are continuing to invest in the skills, talent, passions and expertise that shape those crafts, housed within a collaborative and innovative environment.

“Aside from being the largest service centre owned by an independent jeweller in the UK and the first in Scotland, it is a privilege to work alongside our incredibly talented team, who are all focused on delivering excellence in both the work that they do and the precious timepieces that they are preserving.”