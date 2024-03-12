The group included representatives from countries across the Middle East and North Africa, including Algeria, Libya and the Palestinian territories.

The 22-strong council includes a number of autocracies, including the United Arab Emirates, which was also represented.

Mr Yousaf publicised the meeting on his government social media account today and said it had discussed investment in Scotland’s renewable energy potential.

He also discussed Scotland’s commitment to promoting human rights, reiterated his demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, and promoted Scotland as a place for economic investment.

However the lack of diversity attracted adverse comment, as the only woman pictured was Mr Yousaf’s external affairs minister Kaukab Stewart.

“Something missing from this,” one person wrote on Twitter/X, while another called it “an extraordinary photo” and a third asked: “Where is the diversity?”

The meeting came just three days after Mr Yousaf visited a childcare service in Glasgow to celebrate International Women’s Day.

He said then: “This International Women's Day, I’m proud the Scottish Government’s cabinet has a majority of women and to have appointed Kaukab Stewart as the first woman of colour to hold a ministerial role in Scotland.

“In 2024, it is vital the Scottish Government represents modern Scotland.”

A spokesman for the First Minister said the meeting discussed Scotland’s renewables industries, tourism and universities.

He said: “The First Minister attended a roundtable discussion, on invitation, with the Council of Arab Ambassadors in London.

“The First Minister delivered opening remarks which focused on Scotland’s economic potential, specifically with regards to renewable energy, our world-renowned education institutes that welcome international students from across the globe, and Scotland’s growing tourism industry.

“The First Minister also outlined Scotland’s role in the world as a global citizen – citing the Scottish Government’s unwavering commitment to promoting human rights, tackling inequality, and our calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”