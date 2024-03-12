It is aimed at reducing air pollution which could harm human health, and supporting the city's goal for Net Zero emissions from transport by 2030.

Read more: How to check if your car go into the Edinburgh LEZ

While the scheme was introduced in May 2022, a two-year grace period was put in place, which meant drivers were not penalised for not complying.

When does the Edinburgh Low Emission Zone (LEZ) start?





The low emission zone will come into force from June 1, 2024.

From that date, penalty charge notices will be handed to vehicles which do not comply with the minimum emission standards.

Non-compliant cars, vans, will be sent a £60 initial penalty charge notice, escalating to £480 if this is breached four times in 90 days.

Vehicles will be detected using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, and no more than one fine can be issued per vehicle per day.

Edinburgh Low Emission Zone map

A map of the Edinburgh Low Emission Zone (LEZ) (Image: Edinburgh council)

The low emission zone will cover a large area of Edinburgh city centre, covering New Town, Old Town, South Side, and the West End.

Enforcement will only take place within the zone itself, and the boundary itself is not included.

How to check if your vehicle complies with the Edinburgh LEZ

The LEZ will follow the minimum emission standards for all petrol and diesel vehicles set out by the UK Government.

You can check if your vehicle complies with the LEZ or is exempt by entering your registration on lowemissionzones.scot.

What vehicles are exempt from the Edinburgh LEZ?





The LEZ applies to all vehicles except those which are exempt. These are: