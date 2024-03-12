A huge search has been announced to "uncover the secrets" of Loch Ness.
The Loch Ness Centre is calling for people to record the wildlife around the famous loch – and maybe spot the legendary monster.
It comes after thousands of people took part in one of the "largest ever hunts" for the Loch Ness Monster, known as Nessie, last summer.
The hunt saw an influx of "mysterious sightings" and "unexplained noises" the centre said.
Now it is launching a Wildlife Watch to spot the likes of red squirrels, deer, otters, birds of prey, and even Nessie herself.
Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our Wildlife Watch. When talking about Loch Ness we instantly think of Nessie, yet there are so many other amazing creatures right on our doorstep here in Loch Ness.
"We encourage everybody to take part in spotting some of Scotland’s amazing wildlife and who knows what else, or who else, you might see along the way!
"We can’t wait to see what people find and document, to give us a better understanding of what we share this amazing place with.”
From March 29 to November 3, the Loch Ness Centre will be researching, mapping, and photographing the "vibrant" wildlife around the loch.
Deer, salmon and eels are regular sightings, but the Scottish Highlands is also home to red squirrels, buzzards, kites, eagles and ospreys.
Anyone taking part is asked is report on what they seen and when, as well as further details like weather conditions and the loch's surface water condition. Photos are encouraged.
All findings will be logged for the final report which will be released in November.
The warmer weather with spring will also see the return of Deepscan Cruises, which gives visitors the opportunity to search the waters using sonar equipment with Captain Alistair Matheson.
Anyone can take part in the Wildlife Watch, from aboard a boat or from the loch's shores.
For more information, visit the Loch Ness Centre website: lochness.com/wildlife-watch
