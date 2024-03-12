No-one was injured during the incident, with the alert raised at 11.35pm on Monday night.

A picture from the scene shows the cars were engulfed in flames, though there have been no details of how the fire broke out.

The fire broke out late at night (Image: NQ)

Crews were able to get the fires under control, and departed after making sure the area was safe.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.35pm on Monday, 11 March, to reports of three cars on fire in Boyd Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the flames.

“No casualties were reported, and the crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”