A Scottish Colourist at 150: J.D. Fergusson
16-22 March. Entry free (contact 0141 333 1992/glasgow@lyonandturnbull.com) Lyon & Turnbull, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG
This exhibition celebrates 150 years since the birth of John Duncan Fergusson (1874-1961), the longest-lived and most international of the pioneering group of artists known as the Scottish Colourists. To mark the occasion, fine art auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull have curated a special touring exhibition of more than 20 of Fergusson’s paintings and sculptures.
https://www.lyonandturnbull.com/departments/scottish-art
The Animal Husband
16 March-1 June. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, The University of Edinburgh, EH8 9YL
In her first solo exhibition in Scotland, Candice Lin brings together new and existing work to play with the University of Edinburgh’s former Natural History Museum as a site of corrupted encounters, transgressions and transformations. The works on show offer an imaginative treatment of a range of troubling, dark and critical subjects that arise when different species of being are produced and perceived.
https://www.trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition/candice-lin-animal-husband
Talbot Rice Residents
16 March-1 June. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, The University of Edinburgh, EH8 9YL
Bringing the practices of ten emerging Scottish-based artists to the fore, this exhibition surveys some of the key concerns confronted by temporary creative practice. The works examine the relations between colonisation and damaged indigenous cultures. This exhibition is the second from Talbot Rice Residents and features artists from the final two cohorts of the programme.
https://www.trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition/talbot-rice-residents
Waiting at the Wharf
16-24 March. Entry free. Coburg House Art Studios, Coburg Street, Leith, EH6 6ET
Artist Laura Gill has pursued her complex, yet delicate, painting techniques to capture observations of real life scenes. Through the use of light and movement in accentuated geometrical patterns, together with subtle colour harmonies, she has created unique abstracted perspectives on canvas.
https://www.lauragillartwork.com/ SNOROW 20-23 March. Entry free.
The Time Between the Lights
March-5 April. Entry free. The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.
A solo show of sculptural weavings and textile objects, Erin McQuarrie responds to themes of place, tool making, memory and repair. The works have been put together over the last three years in New York City, Glasgow and Nairn - where the artist now lives and works. The sculptural woven pieces have been inspired by fragments of colour, light and the textures of her surroundings and are created using the ancient language of warp and weft.
https://sca-net.org/event/the-time-between-the-lights-by-erin-mcquarrie/
We are Crow
16 March-6 April. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ
Artist Amanda Simmons presents a new series of glass vessels inspired by two poems from the Ted Hughes Crow collection from 1970 and the accompanying illustrations by Leonard Baskin. The colours and patterns in the vessels on display relate to each species mentioned in the poems while the screen printed words, layered chaotically with low-fired black glass powders add texture to the work.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/whats-on/we-are-crow/overview/
The Science of Imaginary Solutions
16 March-24 May. Entry free. Hawick Museum, Wilton Lodge Park, Hawick, TD9 7JL
Elaine Henderson has a basement full of mud from which she produces with the aid of Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and the planetary Laws of the Spiral. The ceramics are coated with various concoctions and subjected to trial by fire until newly born objects are produced.
https://www.liveborders.org.uk/culture/museums/our-museums/hawick-museum/
Thomas Wilson: The Greening Grey
16 March-18 April. Entry free. Auld Kirk Museum, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HN
A new exhibition from Thomas Wilson at the Auld Kirk Museum explores how nature finds hope and home - even in abandoned places. Post-industrial sites are rarely associated with thriving plants, wildlife and bursts of colour, but artist Wilson has found them to be fertile ground and this latest exhibition explores that.
https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/new-exhibition-explores-how-nature-finds-hope-and-home-%E2%80%93-even-abandoned-places
Telling Stories
16 March-6 April. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG
There are over 30 acrylic paintings on display at the Glasgow Gallery in this exhibition from Todd Garner and they’re all inspired by his fascination with the golden age of cinema. Although his work is largely figurative, there is great attention to detail and the representation of Art Deco architecture and you may recognise some of the scenes in his works as they’re located not far from the Glasgow Gallery.
http://glasgowgallery.co.uk/
Out of the Blue
Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Leith, EH6 8RG.
Edinburgh College of Art student Julien Dupuis is hosting an exciting new solo exhibition. As part of his degree, Dupuis creates 3D visual arts, music and performances that bring happiness and relief. His sculptures offer inspirational insight and anthropological imagination and he uses cardboard and light wood to create problem-solving techniques.
https://www.outoftheblue.org.uk/snorow-exhibition/
