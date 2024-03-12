A landmark city centre hotel has been put up for sale after its owners fell into administration.
Virgin Hotel Glasgow closed after only a few months in operation when Lloyds Developments Limited – the building's owner – fell into administration.
The Herald revealed in December that the hotel had closed its doors "with immediate effect", after opening in August.
Savills, on the instruction of the joint administrators of Lloyds Developments Ltd, has now said it has brought to market the heritable (freehold) interest of the hotel at 264 Clyde Street.
The agent said it expects "a significant level of interest" from around the world.
The 17 storey-building overlooking the River Clyde has 165 completed bedrooms, with capacity for up to 242, a ground floor restaurant and bar, a mezzanine bar and lounge, a flexible terrace area and conference and meeting space for up to 60 delegates.
The hotel also provides the potential for further development, with the opportunity to complete the remaining 77 bedrooms, with public spaces such as a proposed gym, function suite, whisky bar and coffee shop.
Virgin said in a statement: "Virgin Group tried to find solutions, including offering to purchase the hotel, to keep the hotel open, keep the team in employment and ensure the completion of the development of the hotel, creating something the city of Glasgow could be proud of.
"Unfortunately, the lenders have not accepted Virgin's offers and intend to pursue a sales process with the hotel closed. "
Steven Fyfe, director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills Scotland, said: "This is a rare chance for a purchaser to secure a prime asset that has been fitted out to an excellent standard in line with a luxury lifestyle hotel with the possibility of being in an income producing position from day one.
"Situated in a prime location within Glasgow city centre, the hotel is just a short walk from Glasgow Central Station and Buchanan street, as well as being in close proximity to all of Glasgow’s key demand drivers. Given its excellent credentials, we anticipate a significant level of interest from a global pool of buyers."
Historic Scottish jeweller opens watch service centre in Glasgow
Laings, the historic Scottish jeweller, has officially opened its new watch repair service centre in Glasgow.
The purpose-built workshop will allow the jeweller’s watchmakers, technicians, and polishers to service timepieces from luxury brands such as Rolex, Patek Phillippe, TAG Heuer, Longines and Omega. It was developed at a cost of £1.1 million and is part of a wider, £5m investment by Laings which includes the creation of a new flagship store and full refurbishment of its head office at Rowan House on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street. The store is due to open later this year.
Independent Ayrshire bookshop wins prestigious award
An independent book store in East Ayrshire has scooped a prestigious award and been crowned the "Best Independent Bookshop in Scotland".
Organised by The Bookseller, the business magazine of the book industry since 1858, ‘the Nibbies’ has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990. Sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, the award celebrates bookshops that continue to support local communities with creative, specialist and community-centred activities. Winners are selected by the judges from 77 finalists, which were announced in February.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here