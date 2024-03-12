In a statement released on social media, he said: "After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it's the right time to sell The Cellar.

"It's been an amazing 10 years and I'm so proud of what we've created in our time."

READ MORE: 'An amazing 10 years': Michelin Star Scottish restaurant set to be sold

Pictured: Russacks executive chef, Billy Boyter (Image: Rebecca Hope)

Today, it has been confirmed that Boyter will take on the position of executive chef at Rusacks St Andrews, part of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, overseeing its three restaurants 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar.

He said: “I’m really excited to join the Rusacks team and share my experience and knowledge with the teams at 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar.

“I look forward to bringing my ethos into the kitchens, particularly when it comes to produce.

“I want our menus to showcase and celebrate all of the amazing ingredients and suppliers that we have at our fingertips in Scotland.

“From locally caught seafood to beef and game, there will be plenty of seasonal treats on the menus year-round.”

Pictured: Boyter brings more than 20 years of experience with him to the St Andrews hotel (Image: Rebecca Hope)

Boyter will bring with him more than 20 years of experience working in the kitchens at some of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants, including Restaurant Martin Wishart and Number One at The Balmoral Hotel.

The chef is said to be ‘committed to showcasing the best of Scottish produce’, working closely with local producers to create seasonal menus for each of Rusacks’ three distinct dining outlets.

At rooftop restaurant, 18, there will be a particular focus on beef, game and seafood cooked over coals on the robata grill, with new spring dishes including BBQ duck breast with smoked miso glaze and homemade black pudding.

The menu at The Bridge will marry Scottish ingredients with Mediterranean flavours and techniques, featuring the likes of steamed shellfish with whisky-oak smoked ‘nduja sauce or local pork shoulder and Hen of the Woods arancini with wild garlic aioli.

Diners at the One Under Bar, located just a stone’s throw away from the historic Old Golf Course, can expect Boyter’s take on pub classics including Haggis Scotch egg, smoked tomato relish and Prawn corn dog, sriracha mayo and toasted sesame.

READ MORE: Scottish restaurant wins 'Best Fish Pie in Britain' award for the third year in a row

Pictured: The chef is ‘committed to showcasing the best of Scottish produce’ (Image: Rebecca Hope)

Rusacks St Andrews opened in September 2021 after a major extension and refurbishment under the Marine & Lawn brand and as well as its three culinary outlets offer 120 guest rooms.

18, One Under Bar and The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews are operated by hospitality incubator White Rabbit Projects which 'partners with early-stage chefs and restaurants to launch and grow their business'.

For more information click here.