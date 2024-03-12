A celebrated Scottish chef has announced his next career move following the closure of his Michelin-starred restaurant earlier this year.
The Herald previously reported that Billy Boyter had listed The Cellar in Anstruther for sale after a decade at its helm in the role of chef patron.
In a statement released on social media, he said: "After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it's the right time to sell The Cellar.
"It's been an amazing 10 years and I'm so proud of what we've created in our time."
READ MORE: 'An amazing 10 years': Michelin Star Scottish restaurant set to be sold
Today, it has been confirmed that Boyter will take on the position of executive chef at Rusacks St Andrews, part of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, overseeing its three restaurants 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar.
He said: “I’m really excited to join the Rusacks team and share my experience and knowledge with the teams at 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar.
“I look forward to bringing my ethos into the kitchens, particularly when it comes to produce.
“I want our menus to showcase and celebrate all of the amazing ingredients and suppliers that we have at our fingertips in Scotland.
“From locally caught seafood to beef and game, there will be plenty of seasonal treats on the menus year-round.”
Boyter will bring with him more than 20 years of experience working in the kitchens at some of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants, including Restaurant Martin Wishart and Number One at The Balmoral Hotel.
The chef is said to be ‘committed to showcasing the best of Scottish produce’, working closely with local producers to create seasonal menus for each of Rusacks’ three distinct dining outlets.
At rooftop restaurant, 18, there will be a particular focus on beef, game and seafood cooked over coals on the robata grill, with new spring dishes including BBQ duck breast with smoked miso glaze and homemade black pudding.
The menu at The Bridge will marry Scottish ingredients with Mediterranean flavours and techniques, featuring the likes of steamed shellfish with whisky-oak smoked ‘nduja sauce or local pork shoulder and Hen of the Woods arancini with wild garlic aioli.
Diners at the One Under Bar, located just a stone’s throw away from the historic Old Golf Course, can expect Boyter’s take on pub classics including Haggis Scotch egg, smoked tomato relish and Prawn corn dog, sriracha mayo and toasted sesame.
READ MORE: Scottish restaurant wins 'Best Fish Pie in Britain' award for the third year in a row
Rusacks St Andrews opened in September 2021 after a major extension and refurbishment under the Marine & Lawn brand and as well as its three culinary outlets offer 120 guest rooms.
18, One Under Bar and The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews are operated by hospitality incubator White Rabbit Projects which 'partners with early-stage chefs and restaurants to launch and grow their business'.
For more information click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here