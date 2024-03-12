Mr Low’s body was discovered in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the town on 17 February with his black Labrador by his side.

His death was initially assumed to be medically-related, but was later ruled to have been caused by gunshot wound after his body was examined days later.

Officers now say they have spoken to 145 people as part of a local operation to gather further information.

The Major Investigation Team also stopped 118 vehicles and 18 pedestrians between 6.30am and 8.30am on Saturday, 9 March.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the Major Investigation Team said that officers believed someone living locally holds the key to the mystery, and appealed for people to come forward with any information they have.

She said: “We are confident the answer to this investigation lies within the local community. Somebody knows something.

“Even if you feel the information you hold is not important, we would still ask you to contact us. It could be crucial to getting the answers we need for Brian's family.

"Anyone in the surrounding area with dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from near the time of his death is asked to speak with the inquiry team.

"We are fully committed to tracing whoever is responsible as soon as possible. There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation is ongoing. This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from division and the Major Investigation Team. We are still carrying out door-to-door enquiries and speaking with local business owners.”

The investigation has been hampered by initial confusion over what had caused Mr Low’s death.

Concerns were raised on Wednesday February 21 during an initial medical examination and the major investigation team was called in.

Two days later, two doctors carried out a post-mortem examination which established that it was “a fatal gunshot”, and Mr Low’s family were told of the news on Saturday afternoon.

The public were not told of a gunman on the loose until Tuesday February 27 – ten days after the 65-year-old's body was found.

The remote beauty spot was not treated as a crime scene until four days after the body of the retired gameskeeper was discovered, and Detectives have admitted evidence may have been lost in the delay in setting up a crime scene.

DS Ferguson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Extensive enquiries into Brian's death are continuing and I would urgently appeal to anyone with information who has not already spoken with us to please do so.

"We have carried out a number of additional lines of enquiry in the last few days and it's important we remain open-minded about a possible motive in this case.

"Incidents like this are thankfully extremely rare and we understand the significant impact this has had on the people of Aberfeldy.”

She added: "Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to approach these officers or call 101 for advice.

"Brian's family are obviously completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened. They are still being supported by specialist officers and wish their privacy to be respected.

"It’s absolutely vital we find who did this, and we need the ongoing support of the public as our enquiries continue. If you know anything that could help, please get in touch."