A traditional banking hall in the oldest part of East Kilbride is being put up for sale as a development opportunity to bring the prominent building back into use.
The former Clydesdale Bank building is being brought to market by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors at offers in excess of £500,000. The branch in The Village of East Kilbride ceased trading in 2017 in a wave of 40 closures across Scotland by Clydesdale.
The property is on the eastern side of Stuart Street, a main arterial road within The Village carrying a high volume of daily passing traffic which includes a regular bus service.
The traditional two storey former banking hall has been extended to the rear with the addition of a more modern two storey office pavilion connected to the original building by a walkway and entrance vestibule. The original building also incorporates a small single storey projection that has been added on to the side elevation.
“The property has planning consent for its existing use and may suit alternative uses subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents," Shepherd agency surveyor Calvin Molinari said.
“It will be pleasing to see such a prominent building in the heart of East Kilbride being brought back to use.”
The property with a total of 8,114 square feet of accommodation is set back from the street and occupies a 0.54 acre site that can be accessed by vehicles at two points from Stuart Street. There is also car parking to the side and rear, where there is a yard area.
Located 10 miles to the southeast of Glasgow's city centre, The Village dates back well before East Kilbride's designation as a New Town in 1947. Notable landmarks include the East Kilbride Parish Church dating back to the 1770s.
