During his career, he carried out instrumental work on the Glasgow Drug Court, which launched in 2001. He also helped Norway, France and Northern Ireland set up drug courts.

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from Sheriff Principal Aisha Anwar, who said Sheriff Wood would be 'greatly missed', reports Scottish Legal News.

She said: “His appointment as Sheriff at Glasgow meant a great deal to him. His contribution to Glasgow Sheriff Court cannot be overstated.

"From his groundbreaking work in the drugs court to his deep concern for the welfare of sheriffs and staff, he had an ability to make everyone feel valued.

“The high regard in which he was held by all was demonstrated by the large numbers who attended and paid tribute to him during his retirement drinks last year.

"He was touched and humbled by the kind words and the gratitude expressed for his years of service. Our thoughts are very much with his family and all those who knew and worked with him."

Sheriff Wendy Sheehan, president of the Sheriffs and Summary Sheriff’s Association, added: “We are all devastated to learn of the passing of Sheriff Lindsay Wood.

"Anyone who sat in Glasgow will know and value Lindsay’s keen intelligence, wit, humour and pragmatism.

"He was always available to provide invaluable support and advice to his colleagues, his warmth, determination to improve judicial welfare and personal encouragement was greatly appreciated by all.

“His biggest legacy is the drug court, which focuses on offenders as individuals, treating them with respect and giving them effective participation in the process.

"We tend to take drug treatment and testing orders for granted now but it was Lindsay who introduced a more enlightened approach to sentencing offenders with a deep-seated drug addiction to facilitate change.

"My thoughts are with all his colleagues, his wife, children and granddaughters."

Lawyer Aamer Anwar also paid tribute to Sheriff Wood, saying: "Sad to hear of the death of Sheriff Lindsay Wood.

"A no-nonsense judge, but always with a compassionate heart, who played a central role in the drugs court, that has made a huge difference- delivering justice, rehabilitation & a second chance to so many."