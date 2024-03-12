Scotland's longest-running greenfield music festival has announced its full line-up for 2024.
Knockengorroch is celebrating its 26th year with a mix of folk, reggae, Afro, drum n bass, electronic music against the backdrop of the Carsphairn Hills.
Festivalgoers can expect to see sets from the likes of Mungo's Hi Fi x Eva Lazarus, DJ Rap, 808 State, and N’famady Kouyaté.
The festival, which is environmentally conscious and celebrates its Gaelic heritage, is taking place on May 23-26.
Previously announced Banco de Gaia said: “I’m really excited to be playing at Knockengorroch again this year. My last show was years ago and I remember it being an absolutely wild night!"
Artist Kathryn Tickell said: “I can’t wait to be back at Knockengorroch – there’s no other festival like it! It’s the connection to the landscape as well as a great selection of artists – we’re looking forward to listening, being and experiencing as well as playing our own music.”
Tickets have now gone on sale and are available on the Knockengorroch website.
When is Knockengorroch 2024?
Knockengorroch will be held from Thursday May 23 to Sunday May 26, 2024.
Knockengorroch 2024 line-up
The full line-up for Knockengorroch 2024 is:
-
808 State
-
Ape House
-
A.Skillz
-
Auld Reekie String Band
-
Banco de Gaia
-
Binky Blue
-
Bombskare
-
Both Hands
-
Cosmic Triceratops
-
Chapel Perilous
-
CCTV
-
Cera Impala
-
ChokKa
-
Con’tylia
-
Corran
-
Divergence
-
DJ Rap
-
DR Meaker (live)
-
Dyur X Fredy Clue
-
Egebamyasi
-
Eva Lazarus (Mungo's Hi Fi x Eva Lazarus)
-
Ewan Mcintyre
-
FLEX
-
Frankie Archer
-
Fredy Clue
-
Freear (Slamboree)
-
Heatnavi
-
Jemima Thewes & LANES
-
Jiginaboot
-
John Anderson and Luisa Brown
-
John Fairhurst
-
Kajsa Balto
-
Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening
-
Mairi Campbell
-
Malin Makes Music
-
Maranta
-
Morag Brown & Lewis Powell-Reid
-
Muckle Spree
-
Mungo’s Hi Fi x Eva Lazarus
-
Neil Landstrumm
-
Nema-Kuta (North Fire Sound)
-
Nightwave
-
N’famady Kouyaté
-
Peatbog Faeries
-
Pilgrims Society
-
Queen Omega & The Royal Souls
-
Radikal Guru
-
Ríoghnach Connolly & Honeyfeet
-
Ruby Geddes
-
Sam Grassie
-
Tarns Dub
-
The Breath
-
The Positive Experience
-
The Tattie Ankles
-
The Wierdstring Band
-
Thundermoon
-
Vixen Sound
-
Wailing sídhe
-
Yoko Pwno
-
ZOR
