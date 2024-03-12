A 30-year-old man has been killed after a crash on the A9 early on Tuesday morning.
The road, which is Scotland's longest, has long been known as having a high rate of both accidents and deaths, with an average of 5.4 deaths per year between 2011 and 2022.
At around 1.50am, between North Kessock and Tore, a Volvo and a Scania Tipper occurred south of the junction with B9161.
The Volvo driver, who has been named as 30-year-old James Noble, from Nairn had exited his vehicle at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The A9 was closed for around 8 hours to allow for investigation work to be carried out.
Mr Noble's family said in a statement: "Jamie was a much-loved fiancé to Morven and an amazing dad to Daniel.
"He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Our family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time, while we come to terms with our loss.”
Sergeant Ewan Calder, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this terrible time.
“Enquiries remain ongoing and we ask anyone who may have been travelling southbound in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed what took place, or has any dashcam footage, to please come forward.”
