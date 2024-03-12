READ MORE: Famous family-run Glasgow restaurant to open in Edinburgh city centre

It has today been confirmed that the North Castle Street restaurant will open in May this year, with development advancing at a 'great pace' since the site was acquired in late 2023.

James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of RUSK & RUSK said: “We are delighted to announce The Spanish Butcher will officially in Edinburgh this May.

"Restaurants, for us, are about evoking emotion, storytelling, and creating memories.

"People not only expect great food and service, but a relaxed, atmospheric space, and we hope our customers love the stylish neighbourhood vibe of The Spanish Butcher in Edinburgh.

“We are particularly proud to be a part of North Castle Street’s storied history, and to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital."

Around 45 jobs are reportedly being created for The Spanish Butcher, Edinburgh, with key chef appointments of head chef, senior sous, sous, junior, chef de partie, and kitchen porters.

In addition to this, top-level front of house management roles include general manager, assistant general manager, restaurant, manager, bar manager and floor staff will deliver The Spanish Butcher’s "famed dining experience".

The independent restaurant group founders continued: "The creation of 45 jobs is a significant statement by Rusk & Rusk on the value and ambition we place in this new restaurant, and in the city.

“We look forward to sharing more of our exciting plans over the coming weeks, including the exact opening date, as we countdown to May.”

Once opened, diners at the Edinburgh eatery can expect premium cuts of steak ranging from a "famous" dry-aged prime rib of beef to porterhouse cuts from the Rubia Gallega breed of cattle, native to the green pastures of Galicia in north-western Spain.

Elsewhere on the menu will Presa Iberico, Shetland monkfish on the bone and whole roasted suckling pig to share as well as appetisers of Gordal olives or Manchego truffle fries.

For updates find The Spanish Butcher on social media here.