Research and development for the project included a video involving three performers “set in a cave where the characters could riotously hump, languidly lick, and shake their manes.”

Details of the Creative Scotland funded show were made public over the weekend in the Sunday Post, sparking outrage.

Following the outcry,the arts agency said it was reviewing the funding because the content was “considerably more explicit than was indicated in the application”.

Angus Robertson said he could “see no way where what has been described should be in receipt of public funding.”

The project was awarded £23,219 in lottery funding through Creative Scotland in August 2022 for research and development and then £84,555 through the agency’s Open Funding round in January,

According to the website, Rein was to be a “45 minute, multi-screen, immersive, moving image installation” performed by a mix of “dancers, sex workers, performers.”

Audiences would be invited to “come see the Daddies lurking in the woods” and “bare arsed lovers frolicking in long grass” before the climax of the show, “a secret cave sex party featuring a feast” of explicit sexual practices.

The website explained that on traditional film sets, "sex is usually ‘simulated’ - performers wear modesty garments, there are barriers between them, genuine arousal is discouraged/prevented, and there would not be any genital contact."

However, Rein was a "sex positive exploration of dyke sexuality, and we are drawing on a long tradition of pornographic, erotic and radical queer performance work where the sex, in all its messiness and complexity, is allowed to be part of the process like other acts and feelings."

The site went on to say that "any sex that features will not be simulated but performed by cast members, with the support of the intimacy coordinators and access and care team.“

Ms Gasson was looking for performers with experience in “sex work, particularly in porn contexts” or “physical theatre or dance.”

There was also a call for “deaf, disabled, chronically ill and neurodivergent performers”

There would be a week's rehearsal before a “one day shoot in a studio in Glasgow, and a one day outdoor shoot in the Highlands.”

The audition notice said some roles would “involve just snogging, others will involve vanilla sex and others more hardcore acts”.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Robertson said he shared the concerns raised about the project.

“I can see no way where what has been described should be in receipt of public funding.

"As members are aware, the Scottish Government has no role in the decisions of Creative Scotland for the funding of individual projects.

"However Creative Scotland are, I understand, rapidly reviewing this allocation as they have been clear that what has been reported simply does not meet what the funding was applied for.”

Labour’s Neil Bibby, who tabled the topical question in Parliament, said the money awarded to Rein should be “clawed back” by the arts quango.

He told MSPs the show was attempting to “recruit vulnerable people including the disabled at £300 a day to participate in sex acts so extreme they would be provided with psychological aftercare.”

Mr Bibby added: “It has been reported that the filming was to involve live sex acts to be done in outdoor public places in the highlands.

"There are clearly questions to be answered not just about the appropriateness of what was planned with public funds, but also the legality.

"Does the Minister agree that this should be examined and more generally there should be a review of funding criteria and new guidance issued for future applications so this cannot be allowed to happen again?”

Mr Robertson said he had “absolutely no doubt that these proceedings are being watched closely by Creative Scotland.”

He told parliament the funding body was conducting a review and that he would share the conclusions with MSPs.

Scottish Tory deputy culture spokesman Alexander Stewart said: “Angus Robertson appears happy to pass the buck to Creative Scotland but serious questions remain over this use of taxpayers’ cash.

“There is no excuse for the initial funding application not being published in full and for the SNP’s Culture Secretary to demand that the organisation do so.

“It is crystal clear that it was deeply inappropriate that public money was awarded for this film.

“As part of their review, Creative Scotland must urgently guarantee that this sort of award will never happen again.”

A Creative Scotland spokeswoman said at the weekend: “We support freedom of expression and artists being able to push the boundaries of radical performance.

“However, the project, Rein, is considerably more explicit in its execution than was indicated in the application received to our Open Fund.

“As such, we are reviewing this award and will be discussing next steps with the applicant and with the other partners in the project.”

Ms Gasson has been approached for comment.