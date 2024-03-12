A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 13.

Detective Inspector Phillip Kennedy said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation into this incident.”

Former First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said of the alleged assault: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the young boy concerned. I wish him a full and speedy recovery.

"I have been assured by the police that inquiries into this deeply distressing incident are ongoing in order that the circumstances of what happened can be established.

"I am also very aware of the anxiety the incident is causing in the local community and have been advised that the police have taken steps to increase hi-visibility patrols in the area.

“I would urge anyone who has any relevant information about this incident to contact the police as a matter of urgency. Anyone seeking information or reassurance on community issues can also contact my constituency office.”