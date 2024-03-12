Humza Yousaf has urged the Tories to return £10million to a donor who said the black MP Diane Abbott should be “shot”, saying the comment was racist, sexist and incited “hatred”.
The First Minister also said the Conservative party was not merely “riddled” with Islamophobia but was “institutionally Islamophobic”.
It followed a growing row over Frank Hester, a businessman who gave the Tories two donations of £5m last year, and remarks he reportedly made in a 2019 work meeting.
The Guardian reported last night that Mr Hester told colleagues that looking at Ms Abbott, who was then Labour’s shadow home secretary but is currently suspended from the party, made you “want to hate all black women” and said she “should be shot”.
Mr Hester said in the meeting that he did not hate all black women, but seeing Ms Abbott on TV meant “you just want to hate all black women because she’s there”.
Mr Hester has since apologised for making “rude” comments while insisting his remarks “had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.
He also said he abhorred racism, calling it “a poison that has no place in public life”.
Ms Abbott, the MP for Hackney, said Mr Hester’s comments were “frightening”, adding: “The fact that two MPs have been murdered in recent years makes talk like this all the more alarming."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the comments “abhorrent”.
After giving a speech on economics and independence at the London School of Economics, Mr Yousaf was asked in a Q&A about Mr Hester’s remarks.
The First Minister, who was recently criticised by Tory MSP Stephen Kerr for authorising public funding for a UN agency in Gaza while his parents-in-law were trapped there last year, said: “I stand in full solidarity with Diana. She has been a trailblazer for many years.
“We may have our differences on particular issues, but I stand foursquare alongside Diane Abbott.
“Those comments from Hester are not just racist, they're not just sexist, they are inciting hatred, which is completely and utterly unacceptable.
“And if the Conservative Party had any moral principle, then they will return every single penny and tell him where his money should go. That is my honest view.”
He went on: “And my honest view on the question of the Conservative Party more generally, is that there is simply no doubt in my mind, that the Conservative Party is not just riddled with Islamophobia but is institutionally Islamophobic
“How could it not be when you hear the comments from [former Home Secretary] Suella Braverman and [Reform defector] Lee Anderson, who was a senior member of the Conservative Party up to a few days ago, was able to make the comments that he made about [London Mayor] Sadiq Khan [being controlled by ‘Islamists’], and on a single senior Conservative including the Prime Minister was able to call it Islamophobic.
“And that is of course the party who also elected a leader [Boris Johnson] that described Muslim women as bank robbers because of the way that they look.
“So the Conservative party in my mind is undoubtedly and institutionally Islamophobic.”
Earlier, Mr Yousaf used his speech to attack the “cosy no-change consensus” at Westminster between Labour and the Tories over Brexit and the UK economic model, contrasting it with the opportunities, and he admitted, the challenges, of independence.
Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “There are devastating problems at home, yet Humza Yousaf wants to instead bang the drum for the break-up of Britain.
“The SNP’s constitutional obsession has come at the price of every devolved responsibility.
“The NHS is in crisis, education is struggling badly and the cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of abating.
“A responsible First Minister would put addressing these at the top of their priority list.
“Instead, he’s fled the scene to talk about the only thing the SNP really cares about.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel