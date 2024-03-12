An SNP MP has urged the UK Government to ban adverts for cosmetic procedure package holidays in Turkey.
The call from John McNally came as he told the Commons of the “agonising, horrific death” of his constituent, Shannon Bowe, following botched gastric band surgery last year.
Foreign Minister Leo Docherty told MPs that 28 British nationals have died since 2019 following elective medical procedures abroad.
As well as Ms Bowe, 28, from Denny, near Falkirk, they include Carol Keenan, 54, from Glenrothes, who died after a buttock enhancement op and tummy tuck.
The minister insisted that the UK Government was engaging “actively with the Turkish Government on how to support the safety of patients who travel to Turkey for medical treatment.”
But Mr McNally said “far too many people” had died and Whitehall needed to go further.
He told MPs: “Many gruesome deaths have occurred following cosmetic surgery in Turkey, including my own constituent, 28-year-old Shannon, whose family witnessed the most agonising, horrific death as Shannon lay on a table for some nine hours convulsing.
“Not once, as far as I’m aware, have foreign office ministers raised the issue of such needless deaths with Turkish government officials, and furthermore I believe a pitiful byline of travel advice on the Gov.uk website is simply not good enough.
“Will the minister investigate an advertising suspension in collaboration with cabinet colleagues and regulators regarding countries known for dangerous health tourism, and a possible way of avoiding further deaths like Shannon’s?”
Mr Docherty replied: “This is raised with our Turkish counterparts at many levels – we will always see what more we can do, but the head of mission in Ankara is very seized of the urgency and the importance of this and is therefore working in close collaboration with the Turkish authorities.”
Those looking for surgery, including gastric band, hair transplants often pay significantly less than they would for the equivalent cosmetic procedures in the UK.
Many Turkish surgeries offer all-inclusive packages, with patients and their families staying in hotels.
