Plans have been unveiled for a new large-scale Scottish city hotel.
Canadian hotel giant Sandman has put forward proposals for a new hotel with a pool and gym at Edinburgh Airport.
It comes after a previous application in principle was granted in 2019 but includes changes to the number of storeys and the number of rooms.
A statement prepared by Ica on behalf of Northland Properties for the proposed development of a Sandman Signature hotel has now been lodged with City of Edinburgh Council planners, for the site to the southwest of the airport terminal building which is currently a car park.
The planning permission in principle that was granted for the site five years ago included a "hotel, restaurant/bar with associated car parking, servicing, access arrangements and landscaping".
The development included a four-storey, 180-bed unbranded hotel. The conditions of the approval stated that, prior to work being commenced on site, the approval of various matters were submitted to and confirmed by the council.
It included, among other aspects, the proposal’s height, massing, external appearance, parking provision, and landscaping. This was approved by delegated decision in 2021.
The consented proposal consisted of a four-storey, 251-bed Ibis Red hotel with 125 car parking spaces, coach and cycle parking, and associated landscaping.
The new application stated: "The massing was configured as a continuous ring to maximise internal efficiencies, with a central courtyard providing light to bedrooms and external amenity to public areas at ground floor."
It added: "The hotel and associated car parking occupied approximately two thirds of the overall site boundary, with the remaining third to be occupied by a two-storey restaurant with 57 associated parking spaces.
"A further public consultation event took place in November 2023. This proposal seeks planning permission for a ground floor plus five-storey, 238-bed hotel, conference facilities, restaurant/bar, pool, gym and associated parking provision."
Globally, Sandman currently own and operate 68 properties, with a further nine under construction. In the UK and Ireland it has hotels Aberdeen Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Sheffield and Portmarnock.
