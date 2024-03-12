Led by renowned chef Zoltan Szabo, the new afternoon tea offering is made to order and available daily from 12pm to 3:30pm.

Pictured: A selection of sweet treats from Hazel's new afternoon tea menu (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "Relax under the Hazel tree and enjoy our brand new Afternoon Tea

"Featuring a selection of savoury bites as well as our show stopping scones, cakes and loose leaf teas from Edinburgh based Eteaket, this is a special treat to be enjoyed time and time again with your nearest and dearest."

Highlights from the menu include traditional scones with clotted cream and Galloway Lodge jam, rhubarb and blossom honey verrine and a selection of savoury bites like mini prawn Marie Rose brioche rolls or warm butternut squash and goats cheese tart.

The experience is priced at £36 per person or £50 when adding a glass of Tattinger or a signature hazel cocktail.

The 'Little Saplings' children's alternative, priced at £18 per person, is themed around the robin bird which features in Glasgow crest and features 'jigsaw puzzle sandwiches', mini scones and honey panna cotta.

Pictured: A kids' menu option includes the gift of a cuddly robin toy (Image: Supplied)

The restaurant also offers young diners the surprise gift of a singing robin toy to take home, in a nod to the bird in the miracles of St Mungo.

Each cuddly toy is purchased through RSPB and helps to support local wildlife.

Hazel is located at 65 John Street in Glasgow city centre.

For more information or to book now click here.