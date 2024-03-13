Scotland’s Justice Secretary has said it is “extremely disappointing” that a law quashing wrongful convictions of subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon IT scandal will not apply in Scotland.
The legislation, being introduced by the UK Government on Wednesday, will exonerate those convicted in England and Wales on the basis of the faulty Horizon accounting software.
Angela Constance said it is not too late for the UK Government to change its position but that if it does not do so, Holyrood will introduce Scottish legislation that “delivers justice for all those affected”.
More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.
Around 100 Post Office subpostmasters in Scotland were among those convicted after being wrongly accused of embezzling money.
READ MORE: Angela Constance urges UK Government to rethink post office law
Ms Constance said: “We, along with the Northern Ireland Executive, urged the UK Government to introduce UK-wide legislation as the best way to ensure there is a quick, fair and equal solution for all affected subpostmasters, particularly as the Post Office is reserved to Westminster, so this announcement is extremely disappointing.
“It is not too late for the UK Government to change their position but if this continues to be refused, we will introduce Scottish legislation that delivers justice for all those affected.
“It is likely that this would need to be passed after a UK Bill is passed to ensure full compatibility with UK legislation and the UK compensation scheme, in which the Scottish Government has no locus, but we will do everything in our power to work as quickly as possible.”
Ms Constance last week warned victims of the Horizon scandal in Scotland that “some delay may be inevitable” if Holyrood has to introduce its own legislation to exonerate them.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the proposed Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Bill “marks an important step forward in finally clearing” the names of hundreds of wronged branch managers who have had their lives “callously torn apart”.
Downing Street said that under the law, convictions in England and Wales will be automatically quashed if they meet the following criteria:
– Were prosecuted by the Post Office or Crown Prosecution Service;
– Were for offences carried out in connection with Post Office business between 1996 and 2018;
– Were for relevant offences such as theft, fraud and false accounting;
– Were against subpostmasters, their employees, officers, family members or direct employees of the Post Office working in a Post Office that used the Horizon system software.
Those with overturned convictions will receive an interim payment with the option of immediately taking a fixed and final offer of £600,000, according to No 10.
READ MORE: Ministers face Scots court action over 'new Post Office scandal'
The Government will also bring forward “enhanced” financial redress for postmasters who, while not convicted or part of legal action against the Post Office, made good the apparent losses caused by the Horizon system from their own pockets.
They will be entitled to a fixed sum award of £75,000 through the Horizon shortfall scheme, Downing Street said.
Those who have already settled for less money will have their compensation topped up to this level while people can instead choose to have their claims assessed as part of the usual scheme process, in which there is no limit to compensation.
The Government hopes the Bill will receive royal assent and become law ahead of MPs’ summer holiday.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel