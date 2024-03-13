Her first acting role saw her don a disturbing silver mask and emerge from behind a mirror as a rival chocolatier to Willy Wonka, who lived in the walls.

Now the aspiring actor is making a guest appearance at one of London's most popular attractions.

The teen, from Glasgow, said: “I’m a huge fan of The Dungeons across the UK. I’ve visited many times as a guest, and I can’t quite believe I now get to be the one who’s scaring the public. Who would have thought my wild Wonka experience would have led me to this!

Felicia frightened children as The Unknown in the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience (Image: Contributed)

“I’m hoping my recent scare experience will have set me up well for this role – and I cannot wait to meet and learn from the expert team at the London Dungeon as I'd love to be doing their job full time one day. London here I come!”

Felicia will be trained by the "best in the business" in the art of scare and immersive theatre acting, before taking to the depths of the dungeon herself.

A London Dungeon spokesperson said: “Clearly Felicia is a natural when it comes to the art of the scare!

"It’s an honour to be joined by the acting talent behind the now cult character The Unknown – and we can’t wait to see what she’ll bring to our horribly scary historical figures. If you think the mysterious character of The Unknown was unnerving, you haven’t seen anything yet!

“While we can’t say there will be any mirrors involved in Felicia’s training and guest appearance this Easter, what we can promise is there won’t be an AI script or advert in sight.

"The team can’t wait to welcome her to their ranks. Forget the West End, big breaks come just across from West...minster!”

Felicia will be making a guest appearance at the London Dungeon from April 7, 2024. Book tickets online in advance at www.thedungeons.com/london.