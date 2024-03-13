The deal sees Macfarlane acquire 100% of Allpack for a maximum cash consideration worth of £3.25m, including an earn-out of up to £0.75m, based on agreed profit targets over one year. Allpack’s 10 employees, including its three directors, will remain with the business.

The Scottish firm said the earnings-accretive acquisition demonstrates its “buy and build” strategy designed to increase shareholder value. Allpack made a pre-tax profit of £0.6m on sales of £3m in the year ended December 31.

Macfarlane chief executive Peter Atkinson said: “This latest transaction follows three acquisitions undertaken in the prior 12 months, and clearly demonstrates further progress in executing against our buy and build strategy. Allpack is a well-run, successful protective packaging distributor with an experienced management team. The addition of Allpack to the Macfarlane Group further strengthens our ability to serve customers in East Anglia. We look forward to working with the team at Allpack to support its continued growth.”

Earlier this month, Macfarlane, reported that strong performances from recent acquisitions had helped it overcome a dip in revenue to achieve a rise in profits in 2023.

Pre-tax profits rose by 2% to £20.3m despite revenue falling by 3% to £280.7m.

Macfarlane noted that profits would have been higher but for a £1.5m deferred contingent payment linked to the May 2022 acquisition of German-based PackMann, which delivered a stronger operating performance than previously anticipated.

Shares in Macfarlane were up 1.18%, or 1.5p, at 129p around 10.05am this morning.