Members of the public have been told not be alarmed over the presence of hundreds of emergency services personnel in Glasgow city centre. 

A training exercise involving firefighters and other emergency service units is be taking place on the Albert Bridge on from 8.30am on Wednesday. 

More than 100 emergency personnel from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution are involved. 

Nursing students from the University of Glasgow School of Medicine, Dentistry, and Nursing will also take part in the exercise. 

Crews will be visible on the River Clyde throughout Wednesday, while an emergency services helicopter will be visible in the sky above the city.  

Glasgow City Council confirmed a number of road closures will be in place while the exercise is underway between 6am and 7pm on Wednesday. 

Vehicle will be restricted at Saltmarket between Steel Street and Clyde Stree and the Albert Bridge for its full length. 

Crown Street between the bridge and Ballater Street and Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket will also be closed. 

The Herald: Glasgow's Albert BridgeGlasgow's Albert Bridge (Image: NQ)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service post on social media read: “A training exercise involving firefighters and other emergency services will be taking place on Wednesday, March 13 at Albert Bridge, Glasgow. 

“We will be visible on the River Clyde. Do not be alarmed if you see a high level of activity in the area.” 