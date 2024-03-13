More than 100 emergency personnel from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution are involved.

Nursing students from the University of Glasgow School of Medicine, Dentistry, and Nursing will also take part in the exercise.

We will be working with our partners at @Fire_Scot

to carry out a training exercise on Wednesday 13 March.



Road closures will be in place. Plan your journey in advance.



For full road closure info visit @GlasgowCC➡️ https://t.co/noGRIVulDv https://t.co/LpNXWOZgKH — Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde (@PSOSRenfInver) March 12, 2024

Crews will be visible on the River Clyde throughout Wednesday, while an emergency services helicopter will be visible in the sky above the city.

Glasgow City Council confirmed a number of road closures will be in place while the exercise is underway between 6am and 7pm on Wednesday.

Vehicle will be restricted at Saltmarket between Steel Street and Clyde Stree and the Albert Bridge for its full length.

READ MORE: Fire crews extinguish three blazing cars in Glasgow Street

Crown Street between the bridge and Ballater Street and Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket will also be closed.

Glasgow's Albert Bridge (Image: NQ)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service post on social media read: “A training exercise involving firefighters and other emergency services will be taking place on Wednesday, March 13 at Albert Bridge, Glasgow.

“We will be visible on the River Clyde. Do not be alarmed if you see a high level of activity in the area.”