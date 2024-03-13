The prestigious E Awards – the country's only night celebrating the country's events and festivals sector – is set to return to Edinburgh's O2 Academy on April 25
THE E Awards, the only awards of their kind dedicated to Scotland’s events and festivals industries are back for the fifth time and tickets are now on sale.
The ceremony will take place on Thursday, 25 April at the 02 Academy in Edinburgh and for those involved in attracting, creating and organising Scotland’s impressive array of conferences, conventions, significant sporting fixtures and cultural happenings, this is the one date in the year that they do not want to miss.
It will be a chance to recognise outstanding achievements and network with friends, colleagues and contacts across the sector.
Going by the figures, there will be much to celebrate because Scotland’s events industries have bounced back from the Covid pandemic in a way that could not have been predicted, with more bookings, greater delegate numbers and a rich seam of innovation running through everything.
Last year Glasgow hosted a record-breaking number of conferences and business is buoyant in Edinburgh, with its unique range of venues catering from 50 to 500 delegates, and for Aberdeen too where the focus is increasingly on energy transition and life sciences.
From musical festivals that rock the planet to science tech conventions that create a springboard for new discoveries, these events don’t just support careers, bring economic benefits and foster professional excellence, but they also have the capacity to deliver joy to revellers and further the cause of developments that will benefit humanity.
Few other industries have the capacity to have such a wide-ranging impact and the skills of planning, organisation, technical support, catering provision and hospitality that it takes to make all this possible will be honoured when the judges make their results known.
The E Awards are organised by EVENTIT and the host for the evening will be tv and radio presenter and panto villain, Grant Stott, who will keep proceedings on-track and entertaining.
This year there are 16 categories, ranging from Best Large Festival to Best Sporting Event. From events planning teams including in-house, agency and venues, to Best Public Sector Event and award for the most sustainable supplier, all areas of expertise will be recognised.
This is shaping up to be a hugely significant year in the Scottish events sector, with, amongst many other bookings, The Annual Conference of the European College of Sport Science, which will bring 3000 delegates to the SEC in Glasgow in July; Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular which will pack the P&J Live conference venue in Aberdeen in October, and the continuing juggernaut of Fringe and Festival that will once again transform Edinburgh into the cultural capital of the world in August.
And these are just some of the headlines, with hundreds more events also taking place, The E Awards is the one night in the year when those responsible for the smooth running of Scotland’s conferences and festivals have a chance to celebrate their own achievements.
