But, for some, it's already too late to enrol somewhere else.

Last week, UHI Moray notified Fine Art students that all four years of the degree programme will be paused next year. The decision is part of the college’s ongoing financial review, which is considering some staff and areas of the curriculum as potential savings options.

For many students, the announcement came too late for them to apply to another art school to continue their degree.

A group of concerned lecturers recently told The Herald that pausing the programme will have an impact far beyond the coming academic year.

It risks permanent damage to UHI’s reputation, they said, and could drive talented artists and students out of the region at a time when there are already serious concerns about depopulation in the Highlands.

But for students currently enrolled in the Fine Art programme, or who were planning to start next year, the immediate impacts of UHI Moray’s decision have been “devastating”.

UHI Moray School of Art students are worried they will have to leave their work and studios to continue their degree somewhere else. (Image: Claire Gordon)

Erin Winters, a first-year student in the Fine Art programme, worked full-time after finishing school to afford a move from Stirling to Moray.

“To now find out I may not even get to graduate with UHI is devastating.

“I can’t afford to take any more time out, and it’s too late for me to apply elsewhere without doing so. There just doesn’t seem to be any room for compromise.”

Similarly, second-year student Daisy Clark, 22, moved to Elgin from a small village and now lives in student accommodation.

She doesn’t know what the pause means for her living situation or her dream of becoming an art teacher.

“I took a couple of years out after secondary school to work and get some savings behind me for when I move out and took out a loan to help pay my accommodation rent.

“I have loved my two years doing my degree, I love the course and the people I’m surrounded with, and I would be devastated if I was forced to leave that behind and have to start anew somewhere else.”

Studio space is critical for students learning how to create and display their art. (Image: Claire Gordon)

Other students have warned that losing the degree programme will mean losing respected artists with the potential to draw attention to the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

As one third-year student put it, multiple students have work on display at the Scottish Royal Academy with more scheduled to be part of future exhibits. If the pause causes students to leave UHI Moray, or scares away future applicants, the consequences could be long-lasting.

“Rural communities will be drained of this talent as art students will be forced to apply elsewhere.

“I have really benefited from studying at the smallest Art School in Scotland and building up relationships with a wide network of Highland artists.

“The course has benefited students in a variety of ways, who have used their art education to successfully run small businesses, social enterprises and educational projects.”

Another student due to begin their Fine Art degree next academic year has already found success exhibiting work in London. They credited the culture at Moray School of Art with their development but admitted that now they don’t know what the future holds.

“The last two academic years have been the happiest.

“To have this dream ripped away is devastating. I feel that my soul has been ripped out.

“I chose the Moray School of Art because of its reputation. It has small classes, very professional tutors, and it's like having a new family. I have developed artistically, socially and my confidence has increased immensely."

Students are unlikely to find the space and resources available at UHI Moray School of Art without leaving. (Image: Claire Gordon)

Kay McGregor, 37, is currently studying Level Three Art and Design but has been accepted onto the Fine Art degree course for next year.

Kay said she was “elated” to be admitted in February, only to be quickly plunged into confusion when the pause was announced.

“It's emotional whiplash.

“This news has caused me a huge amount of stress at a time when I should be concentrating on the upcoming deadline for my projects.”

Remaining focused on work while battling a chronic pain condition has proven difficult in normal circumstances, but she said that the stress of not knowing what will happen next year has led to new flare-ups.

“I have been in constant pain that has affected my learning, my ability to eat and my sleep, among other things.

“The only thing keeping me going at this point is fighting for my education.

“If the degree does not go ahead 2024/2025, I honestly don't know how I will cope after having my dreams crushed.”