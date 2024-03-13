A red Mitsubishi, a red Honda and a black Vauxhall were extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and no injuries were reported.

Police Scotland have now said the incident is being treated as wilful fire-raising as they appealed for information.

Detective Constable Mark McCall said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt as a result of this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash cam footage or private CCTV which could help to contact us.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.35pm on Monday, 11 March, to reports of three cars on fire in Boyd Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the flames.

“No casualties were reported, and the crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”