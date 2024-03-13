Plans to transform popular mountain bike routes to make them more accessible to others are to go to the public.
Forestry and Land Scotland is calling people and businesses to take part in consultations for the development of new plans for Dalbeattie Forest’s visitor facilities in Dumfries and Galloway.
The latest series of workshops follow on from the recent drop-in sessions held in Newcastleton – for the local forest – where a diverse range of forest users including horse-riders, walkers, cyclists and mountain bikers shared their views and ideas.
Similar consultations are planned for the Glentrool, Kirroughtree, Ae and Mabie sites by spring 2025.
The aim is to transform what are currently best known as 7stanes mountain biking sites into more accessible, multi-user destinations that will appeal to a wider interest group, while continuing to offer an excellent mountain biking product.
This would include walkers, horse riders, families and disabled visitors. The proposals will also consider how best to maximise opportunities for increased community, commercial and public body investment that will both support regional tourism and boost the local economy.
Drop-in sessions for the Dalbeattie Forest redevelopment will be held at the Community Initiative Office, 71 High Street, Dalbeattie:
Friday 22 March 2024 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 9:30 am – 1:30 pm.
The feedback questionnaire and concept map for Dalbeattie are also online
Fiona Murray, FLS Visitor Partnerships Manager, said: “From the recent consultation sessions at Newcastleton, we know individuals and groups who use our forests are looking to have say in the development of any future plans.
“This concept stage is to capture ideas in a collaborative way that will allow us to deliver and support the scale of ambition suited to local communities."
Ms Murray added: “Dalbeattie and the surrounding area offers a range of forest and coastal activities and the sustainable development of Dalbeattie Forest, including the 7stanes, has the potential to generate more opportunities to support local accommodation provision and boost development of local activity, retail and catering offers.
“Achieving the best results for the longer term will need a collaborative effort and investment from communities, businesses, government and public bodies to build on initial Borderlands funding.”
