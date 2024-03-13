The agent said the Weem Inn, Perthshire, has not traded since late 2019 and has since undergone strategic refurbishment works, which are part completed, to form 18 modern letting bedrooms with "great restaurant and bar facilities as well as an inviting outdoor terrace and ample car parking".

The agent said: "The category B-listed building has an interesting history with its origins said to date from the 1500s."

One of the rooms under refurbishment (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

It is claimed it was later used by General Wade during the construction of the bridge at nearby Aberfeldy, and local historians have said this was a more than likely base.

Wade was in charge of the building of 250 miles of road and 40 bridges from 1725 to 1737.

Additional land, currently used for car parking, presents the opportunity for additional leisure development of chalets or glamping pods.

"The location of the inn not only boasts excellent activities for both locals and visitors but a vast amount of tourist trade itself and from the neighbouring Aberfeldy," the agent added. "A historic and characterful destination, Weem welcomes visitors from around Scotland, whether it be arriving from the south, west or the east there is no shortage of potential trade."

The Weem Inn is being marketed now for sale on the basis that a purchaser will complete the remaining refurbishment works of the property. Further details on works still to be done can be found through the selling agents.

Alistair Letham, a Hotel and Leisure Consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: "The Weem Inn, historically, has enjoyed excellent patronage as a popular destination for visitors, passing trade and locals which will only be enhanced on completion of the remaining works. A great opportunity for new owners to bring The Weem Inn back to its former glory."

Graham + Sibbald is inviting "offers over £425,000" for the Weem Inn.

Glasgow firm acquires English company

Macfarlane Group has returned to the acquisition trail with a deal to buy a firm in East Anglia for more than £3 million.

The Glasgow-based company has snapped up the “well-established” Allpack Packaging Supplies, which provides protective packaging products to customers in a wide range of sectors from its warehouse facilities near Bury St Edmonds. The deal sees Macfarlane acquire 100% of Allpack for a maximum cash consideration worth of £3.25m, including an earn-out of up to £0.75m, based on agreed profit targets over one year.

Major Glasgow employer rejects second takeover offer

Shares in Direct Line tumbled this morning after the insurance group confirmed that it had received and rejected a second takeover offer from a European rival.

The revised terms of the cash and shares offer from Belgium's Ageas, received on March 9, implies a value of 237p per Direct Line share. This compares to an implied value of 233p per share in an initial offer rejected by Direct Line on February 28. "The board considered the latest proposal with its advisers and continues to believe the latest proposal is uncertain, unattractive, and that it significantly undervalues Direct Line Group and its future prospects while also being highly opportunistic in nature," the company said.