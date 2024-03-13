A world famous fashion house has chosen a Scottish castle to host the launch of its newest collection.
Dior will unveil its cruise 2025 line in the gardens on Drummond Castle in Perthshire on June 3.
The collection will reveal the silhouettes "dreamed up" by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, described as a "poetic invitation where past and future meet".
Drummond Castle's spectacular formal gardens were featured in the 1995 film Roby Roy and used as a stand in for Versailles in the Outlander TV series.
The French fashion house said the "historic architectural treasure" will host a celebration of the "powerful ties" formed at the beginnings of the House.
It also called back to a "sumptuous" ball Dior held at the Gleneagles hotel for the spring-summer 1955 collection.
A spokesperson for Dior said: "Dior has chosen the gardens of Drummond Castle, a historic architectural treasure, to reveal the silhouettes dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
"A poetic invitation where past and future meet, celebrating the unique, powerful ties forged from the very beginnings of the House, for the autumn-winter 1947 défilé.
"The founding-couturier named an emblematic haute couture ensemble Écosse on that occasion. Such affinities were further affirmed during a sumptuous ball orchestrated at the Gleneagles Hotel for the spring-summer 1955 collection.
"So many tributes to the beauty of journeys and cultures that this new cruise show will spotlight more than ever."
Dating back to the 17th Century, the castle near Crieff is home to impressive Scottish Renaissance gardens, considered among the best in Europe.
Replanted in the Victorian era then again in the 1950s, the gardens maintain their ancient yew hedges and a beech tree planted by Queen Victoria, commemorating her 1842 visit.
Drummond Castle is not open to the public, however its grounds are open to visitors from June 10, 2024.
