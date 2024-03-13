Five people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a block of flats in Paisley.

The crash took place around 12.20pm on Wednesday at Hamilton Court, Calside.

Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene.

Photos from the scene show a single-decker McGill's bus wedged against the wall at the foot of a block of flats. 

Renfrewshire & Inverclyde Police confirmed that five people have been taken to hospital for treatment, with enquiries ongoing.​

A number of road closures are in place including Calside Avenue, Polsons Crescent, Craw Road and Alexandra Gate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for McGill's Buses said: "This is a live incident and McGill's personnel are in attendance to establish the detail of the crash. We cannot comment further at this stage."