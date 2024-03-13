Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene.

Photos from the scene show a single-decker McGill's bus wedged against the wall at the foot of a block of flats.

Renfrewshire & Inverclyde Police confirmed that five people have been taken to hospital for treatment, with enquiries ongoing.​

A number of road closures are in place including Calside Avenue, Polsons Crescent, Craw Road and Alexandra Gate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for McGill's Buses said: "This is a live incident and McGill's personnel are in attendance to establish the detail of the crash. We cannot comment further at this stage."