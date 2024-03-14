The collection of around 9,000 objects was amassed by Sir William and his wife Lady Constance and donated to Glasgow in 1944.

Discovering Degas, which opens on May 24, will be the first international exhibition at the museum since it reopened in 2022 following a major refurbishment.

The exhibition will offer a unique opportunity to see a stunning array of the finest works, by one of the world’s most revered artists, exhibited together.

Almost 70% of the works are coming on loan from respected collections including The Courtauld, National Museums Liverpool Walker Art Gallery, The National Gallery London, The National Museum Cardiff, and the National Galleries of Scotland in the UK and Musée d’Orsay, Paris.

The loans are supported by the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund. Created by the Garfield Weston Foundation and Art Fund, the Weston Loan Programme is the first ever UK-wide funding scheme to enable smaller and local authority museums to borrow works of art and artefacts from national collections.

Pippa Stephenson-Sit, curator of European art at Glasgow Life Museums, who co-curated Discovering Degas, said: “This spring, for the first time, visitors to the Burrell can explore Sir William Burrell’s incredible collection of works, by one of the world’s most revered artists, in its entirety.

In the Tuileries Gardens by Edgas Degas, c. 1880, which will feature in the Discovering Degas: Collecting in the Age of William Burrell exhibition at at the Burrell Collection in Glasgow (Image: CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collections)

“Discovering Degas promises to be a vibrant, engaging exhibition. We have drawn on everything that has made the Burrell so successful and distilled this into our special exhibition programme.

“The exhibition will offer a unique introduction and fresh perspectives on a hugely popular art movement.

“This is also an important opportunity to better understand Degas in his entirety, both as a brilliant artist but also as a man whose opinions and ideas would not go unchallenged today.

“Above all, though, this exhibition will be a wonderful opportunity to view stunning international works, share the strength of Burrell’s legacy, and provide new ways for visitors to view and engage with our incredible collection.”

The exhibition will explore the collecting and buying of Degas artworks by Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance, Lady Burrell.

As shown in the exhibition through fascinating letters and other archival material, Burrell is amongst the earliest Scottish collectors to buy works by Degas.

Over a 40-year collecting period Burrell bought over 20 artworks by Degas, far more than any other UK collector, spanning the artist’s career.

Discovering Degas positions these acquisitions in the context of other British collectors who, in the late 19th and early 20th century, were among the first to fully appreciate the artist and purchase his enduringly appealing works.

Jockeys in the Rain by Edgar Degas, c.1883-1886 which will feature in the Discovering Degas: Collecting in the Age of William Burrell exhibition at at the Burrell Collection in Glasgow (Image: CIC Glasgow Museums Collections)

The show goes on to consider the influence of art dealers, like Alexander Reid, who championed Degas and the artist’s incredible talent for capturing subjects like the ballet, racehorses, and scenes of modern life during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

An accompanying publication, bespoke public programme, and a symposium, offering new opportunities for academic study, will allow visitors to deepen their understanding of Degas’ appeal and learn more about his legacy in Britain.

Frances Fowle, Professor of Nineteenth-Century Art, University of Edinburgh, and Senior Trustee of the Burrell Collection is collaborating with Glasgow Life Museums to curate the exhibition.

Professor Fowle said: “Degas’s work appealed to collectors like Sir William Burrell due to his skilful drawing, as well as his interest in portraying figures in movement.

“He was extraordinarily modern in his approach, working in a variety of media, adopting unexpected viewpoints and experimenting with bold colours and unusual light effects.

“This exhibition demonstrates the whole range of the artist’s output and creates a context for Burrell’s outstanding collection.”

Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of the Garfield Weston Foundation, said: “Discovering Degas offers a wonderful opportunity for visitors to enjoy over seventy paintings, sculptures and works on paper by this hugely popular artist, 135 years since his work was first displayed in Scotland. The Weston Loan Programme helps museums and galleries to create ambitious exhibitions through the bringing together of important loans, so we are thrilled to support this exciting show in Glasgow.

Discovering Degas: Collecting in the Age of William Burrell opens on Friday 24 May 2024 and runs until Monday 30 September 2024. Tickets are available at burrellcollection.com, priced £13.50/ £11/ £7/ £5 / under 12 free.